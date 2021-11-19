Global tolerance against Islamophobic content in Bollywood film Sooryavanshis





Sooryavanshi “Criminalizes” Muslim Behavior, According to International Publications Rohit Shetty’s third addition to his famous crime drama franchise, Sooryavanshi, faces immense backlash for his rigid views and portrayal of Muslims. The idea of ​​”Good Muslim vs. Bad Muslim, which is appropriately” portrayed in the film, is characterized as problematic and dangerous in a world that supports peace and harmony. Indian journalist from Washington post, Rana Ayyub, says Rohit Shetty’s film “fuels the dangerous ‘jihad of love’ conspiracy, which describes Muslim men as accomplices to seduce or kidnap Hindu women or girls and convert them to Islam” . She adds that the “success of the film contributes to the climate of hatred and discrimination which India estimates that 200 million Muslims face every day”. “The film does not even pretend to mask its agenda which is the right-wing Hindu nationalist agenda of the Modis government,” Ayyub wrote. Responding to his comments on Twitter, President Arif Alvi deemed Rohit Shetty’s position on Islam “dangerous” and “destructive.” According to the Indian publication The Quintet,Sooryavanshi “Criminalizes the normal behavior of Muslims” and associates “the things that a large number of Indian Muslims feel, say or do in their daily life” with terrorists. Responding to journalist Rana Ayyub’s message, Anglo-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed also expressed his disgust for the Akshay Kumar star. During this time,New York Times also found Rohit Shetty’s action drama “deaf” and irresponsible. “The Crusading State Warriors Shettys, whose violence and self-defense tactics are played out for laughs and hoots, have always seemed a little deaf, but Sooryavanshi apologizes: the film is full of happy scenes from police brutality and pernicious stereotypes about Muslims, ”writes journalist Devika Girish. The actor and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz Mehwish Hayat also called the film and urged Bollywood to produce a film that supports harmony instead of spreading Islamophobia.

