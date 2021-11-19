Yami Gautam ends decade in Bollywood, says 2019 was career defining year





Yami Gautam says 2019 was the year of his career. That was when Uri: the surgical strike and Bala came out and she thinks that’s when the whole series of interesting movies started for her. The actress who is set to complete a decade in Hindi cinema spoke to indianexpress.com in a recent interaction. Yami, who made his Bollywood debut through the 2012 film Donor Vicky, reveals that she always wanted to travel against the tide. She also explained how she made certain choices out of fear that a movie would work for someone, might work for her as well. She seems to have a very individualistic approach to her actions, although she appreciates the advice. Although she is turning 10, the actress still feels fresh and energized. She also thinks that’s what she could do as an actress, leave it all behind and freshly come back to a movie and create something new. Yami has been on the run with back-to-back movies like Dasvi, and OMG 2, Lost and a thursday. She was last seen in Bhoot the police, for which it has received many positive reviews. She also shared her difficult experiences working with the Bhoot Police Team. I told director Pavan Kirpalani that I didn’t want to sound like a half-done job or all VFX dependent, until you had an amazing VFX team, did -she adds. During these years, the young actress has collaborated with notable personalities in the film industry such as Shoojit Sircar, Amar Kaushik Sanjay Gupta and Gopal Varma. She shared screen space with Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor. From all of her experiences, she concluded by saying that the industry has the ability to shock and surprise someone in ways they never imagined.

