Rosamund Pike has a question about Bollywood, asks: “Has any Hollywood actor been chosen for an Indian film” | Hollywood

Actor Rosamund Pike, in a new interview, asked about Bollywood. Rosamund wanted to know if a Hollywood actor had ever starred in an Indian movie. In the interview, Rosamund appeared with Daniel Henney, who also spoke about Bollywood movies.

Only a few Hollywood actors have appeared in Indian films over the past decade. These include Sylvester Stallone, Ben Kingsley, Denise Richards, Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne.

In an interview with India Today, Rosamund and Daniel were asked if they would be ready to make a Bollywood film in the future. Rosamund replied, “I have traveled so little in India other than my visit to Kerala. I am really drawn to India. Has a Hollywood actor been chosen for an Indian film? Daniel said: “I would be very open to the idea of ​​a Bollywood film. I think we will find our place somewhere.”

A few years ago, Sylvester Stallone made an appearance in Kambakkht Ishq (2009) with Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor. Hollywood actors Whoopi Goldberg, Denise Richards and Brandon Routh also starred in the film.

In 2010, Ben Kingsley starred in Teen Patti alongside Amitabh Bachchan. In the 2007 film Namastey London, Clive Standen played Jass’s boyfriend. Paul Blackthorne starred as Captain Russell in Lagaan (2001) alongside Aamir Khan.

Read also | I Care a Lot movie review: Rosamund Pike is in Gone Girl mode in devilishly entertaining black comedy on Netflix

Meanwhile, Rosamund Pike was featured in the Amazon Prime Video series The Wheel of Time, based on Robert Jordan’s fantasy novel series. The actor is best known for his role as Amy, who sets up her own murder and frames her unfaithful husband in Gone Girl. Earlier this year, she was seen in the black comedy I Care a Lot.