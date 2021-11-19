Cowboy Bebop reviews a sleek and fiery slice of televised cyberpunk | Science fiction television

WWhile running the bar of a garish sex club on Mars, an unlikely bounty hunter named Spike Spiegel (John Cho) fixes his eyes on his current target: a murderous and anxious thief. The self-amused hero has an icy opening line ready to go. We can do it the easy way or the fun way, purrs Spiegel. The result involves a frenzied foot chase, a rooftop brawl, and a moment to remember with a massive provocative billboard.

Doing things in a fun way seems to have been the mission statement of this live-action adaptation of a 1998 Japanese animated series, produced with the blessing of its original creator Shinichir Watanabe. But even if you weren’t aware of Cowboy Bebops’ animated origins, it might not take long to realize that this 10-part series was inspired by an exuberant cartoon. The 2021 release is a fast-paced, visually-amplified speech space western that feels stylized and swashbuckling to near saturation, fueled by the same freakout jazz soundtrack that helped make the original a lasting cult hit.

It takes place in a vibrant but messy sci-fi future, precariously constructed above today’s tech clutter and pop culture. An unspecified disaster on Earth has pushed humanity into the local cosmos, creating a new galactic frontier. There are space station casinos and glittering cyberpunk towns, but also countless rickety towns and dusty outposts on distant moons (the series was filmed in New Zealand and often looks like something else. world). An excess of outlaws and scoundrels in these difficult places has made bounty hunting a popular occupation. Independent cowboys bring in villains dead or alive for a reward, just like in the old west.

Spiegel is a skilled marksman and martial arts master. His imposing partner Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) is a tough ex-cop with a metal arm. By right, they should be elite bounty hunters. Yet, due to bad luck and questionable personal decisions, the pair are constantly in the background.

They struggle to keep their heads above water even before their sharp-tongued rival Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) crushes their clumsy amphibious spaceship, the Bebop. Perhaps due to hunger, the mood on board the Bebop is generally irritable or sarcastic. The verbal fencing among the trio is almost manic, the ships escape space even has a scuffed yellow sofa ready for the sitcom.

But the Three Travelers also have painful secrets that threaten to overwhelm the present. Spike has a complicated affair with Vicious (Alex Hassell) and songbird Julia (Elena Satine). Most episodes involve the Bebop crew hunting down larger-than-life criminals, including die-hard eco-terrorists, killer clowns, and a deranged suicide bomber in an oversized teddy bear mask with the prospect of a a showdown between the laconic Spike and the cruel Vicious bubbling just below the surface.

John Cho’s playful groove as Spike Spiegel in Cowboy Bebop. Photograph: Kirsty Griffin / Netflix

Maintaining such a high and crazy tone is a high-flying act that relies on the charisma of the three protagonists. Shakir, formerly threatening in Netflix’s Luke Cage series, is gruff but convincingly big-hearted as an ex-cop who’s fond of a girl he rarely sees. Pinedas Faye is an entertaining and dismissive rider who reveals emotional depths as the season progresses.

The two have great chemistry with Cho, an actor who radiated decency as Sulu in recent Star Trek films and tension in the Harold and Kumar franchise, but who rarely had the chance to play the coolest person. of the room. Here he finds a carefree and playful groove, and the commitment to his physical performance goes beyond melee combat training. He also mastered Spikes’ languid gait, hands parked in the pockets of an angular blue suit that wouldn’t look out of place on a Duran Duran album cover.

There is a great tradition of futuristic shows making up bad words, including Battlestar Galacticas frak and Fireflys gorram. Cowboy Bebop sticks to more familiar curses. Such unvarnished swear words and occasional nude scenes mean that despite the poppy colors and forceful action, this isn’t a series the whole family can watch (unlike The Mandalorian, that other bounty hunting and bounty hunting tale. formation of ad hoc families on the fringes of civilization). But it all adds up to a pleasant feeling of frenzy all over the place. In a time when popular sci-fi has grown grainy and consciously dark, Cowboy Bebop’s caffeinated fever dream feels like a love distillation of the original and a breath of fresh air.

Cowboy Bebop is on Netflix from November 19; the original anime can be streamed on Netflix, Amazon Prime and All 4