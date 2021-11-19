Entertainment
Music, theater, art offered on the peninsula
This weekend promises live music, drama and art, as well as a participatory altar honoring loved ones who have passed away.
Here is an overview of the activities offered on the Northern Olympic Peninsula.
• Slam aloud is happening in person at the Olympic Theater Arts Center, 414 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim, tonight.
Storytellers with five-minute true stories are invited, as are listeners, from 7 p.m.
Admission is $ 10 and all participants must show full proof of vaccination or negative PCR test from the past 72 hours.
Details on the story slam tradition can be found at callamstorypeople.org while potential attendees can contact organizers Nessa Goldman and Jeanne Sparks at [email protected].
• “In the woods” is taking place at the Port Angeles High School Performing Arts Center, 304 E. Park Ave., this weekend.
The last three performances, featuring some 20 student comedians and a chamber orchestra, will begin at 7 p.m. this evening and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Spectators have the option of attending in person or watching the show online.
For tickets at $ 15, see pahs.portangelesschools.org, where “Into the Woods” can be found under Recent News.
• The Backwoods Hawkers bring country blues, rock, folk and bluegrass to Finnriver Farm & Cidery, 124 Center Road, Chimacum, at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The quintet, with Cort Armstrong, Sean Divine, Joey Gish, Paul Stehr-Green and Angie Tabor will play for a few hours; the cover charge is $ 5 and information is waiting for you at finnriver.com.
• “Death, grief and ancestors” is the theme of a community altar and art exhibit at the Cotton Building, 607 Water St., Port Townsend, all weekend.
Admission is free and the public is welcome on Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Sunday, “death coffee” discussions are planned: for blacks and natives and other people of color from 11 am to 12:30 pm and for the community in general from 2 to 3:30 pm A meditation is also scheduled for 12:30 pm All participants are welcome, the building will not be open to the public during these sessions. The altar and the art exhibition will then reopen to all visitors until 5 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information about the event, see diemattersguild.com.
• A walking tour of the hidden history in downtown Port Townsend is free to the public at 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
Key City Public Theater actor Bry Kifolo guides the hour-long walk through the Victorian Seaport past from the Haller Fountain to Taylor and Washington Streets.
To register, visit PTMainstreet.org.
• A sculpture workshop of starry lights Registration is open December 4-5 at the Vern Burton Community Center, 308 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.
During two sessions of this paid course from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., participants 16 and older will construct three-dimensional light fixtures, eventually joining the lantern parade hosted by the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center on December 11. It’s the day of the Wintertide Festival of Lights, which will include a variety of activities.
To register, visit PAFAC.org and select Events and Exhibitions and Wintertide Festival.
Information is also available by calling 360-457-3532.
________
Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected] news.com.
