Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney love the idea of ​​making a Bollywood movie. Maintenance





The fantasy drama series, The Wheel of Time, recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The show is based on Robert Jordans’ bestselling books of the same name. Rosamund Pike and Daniel Henney lead the cast of The Wheel of Time, as they team up to protect the unique power from the forces of evil and darkness in the universe. In an exclusive conversation with IndiaToday.in, Oscar nominated (Gone Girl) and Golden Globe winner (I Care a Lot) Rosamund Pike spoke about The Wheel of Time and her visit to India. His co-star, Daniel Henney, spoke about his legacy and the idea of ​​staring in a Bollywood film. Excerpts from the conversation: Rosamund, did the idea of ​​women being at the heart of history attract you to The Wheel of Time? Robert Jordan wrote about a world where men had power that they abused. He was corrupted and taken from them. So now the people in charge of One Power are women and it was extremely exciting. As far as Daniel and I are concerned, we have a relationship between an Aes Sedai and a Warder and they function in the manner of Yin Yang. I am the one who works with the mysteries of the universe and can set off lightning bolts and lightning bolts and earthquakes, and then there is Daniel, who is the protector and lets women conjure that magic. So yeah, I can use some badass power on this show. Daniel, how did the cross-cultural references affect you on the show? It affected me because I had a lot to say about my costume. When I had a meeting with the wardrobe team, I leaned heavily on the Korean aspect. I wanted the costume to represent a Korean emblem which was very special to me. Due to my Asian heritage and playing a warrior, I’ve heard a lot of Japanese warrior references which is good, but for me the Korean reference has always stood out. This is what is beautiful about the books and also about how the themes of reincarnation, Hinduism and Buddhism have been woven into the narrative. It is a special world that we are able to create. Would you be ready to make a Bollywood film in the future? Rosamonde: I have traveled so little to India other than my visit to Kerala. I am really drawn to India. Has a Hollywood actor been cast in an Indian movie? Daniel: I would be very open to the idea of ​​a Bollywood film. I think we’re going to fit in somewhere. READ ALSO | Rosamund Pike wins Best Actress for I Care A Lot at the 2021 Golden Globes

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/hollywood/story/rosamund-pike-daniel-henney-love-the-idea-of-doing-a-bollywood-film-interview-1878290-2021-11-19 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos