Bollywood Responds To Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Call To End Farm Laws | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modis ‘call to overturn the three contentious farm laws, which sparked national unrest led by farmers’ organizations, was greeted with open arms by our city celebrities B. De Rich Chadha, who is known to be eloquent enough on socio-political issues, in Taapsee Pannu among many others celebrated the movement as the victory of the farmers. Here are some reactions from Bollywood celebrities on the revocation of farm laws. Richa Chadha, while congratulating all the protesting farmers called Modi governments, proposes a farmers victory. “You have won! In your victory is the victory of all,” wrote Chadha. Calling it wonderful news, actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood also took to Twitter to express his gratitude to farmers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking over farm laws. This is wonderful news! Thanks, @narendramodi ji, @PMOIndia for taking over agricultural laws. Thank you, farmers, for raising fair demands through peaceful protests. I hope you will return today with your families to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Parkash Purab, Sood wrote. Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh, who has openly supported farmers by joining the turmoil and often grappling with Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut over the issue of famr laws, also reacted to the announcement. Expressing his gratitude to the appeal, Dosanjh wrote on Instagram Shukar Parmatma Da Nanak Naam CHARDI KALAA Tere Bhane Sarbat Da Bhalad Shukar. Other celebrities to react to the news are Gul Panag and Shruti Seth. Thanking Prime Minister Modi for repealing the three farm laws, Gul Panag wrote on Twitter, grateful to @narendramodi for repealing the farm laws, finally. to be lost. And demonize, debase, delegitimize Farm Protest and the demonstrators. Let this be a lesson for future governments to find the means and the will to engage with all stakeholders during the implementation of reforms. And also a lesson for lawmakers – that the legislative process cannot be bypassed by passing laws in minutes, without discussion or debate, Panag added. Meanwhile, actor Shruti Seth remembered the protesters who lost their lives in the struggle and applauded their efforts. “So many lives lost. Such a heavy price. But the farmers proud to have stood their ground, peacefully!” Seth wrote. For the uninitiated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, November 19, in his nationwide address announced the government’s decision to quash the three controversial agricultural legislatures that have led to nationwide unrest at Delhi’s borders for more than ‘a year. Live

