Full tribute to well-known RSC veteran and actor Clifford Rose, who died aged 92

Well-known RSC veteran and actor Clifford Rose has passed away at the age of 92.

Earlier that year he had moved from his Stratford home to Denville Hall, the actors’ care home outside London. He died there peacefully on Saturday.

Born in 1929 in Herefordshire and one of three brothers, Clifford originally wanted to be a doctor, but followed his brother, David, into an acting career. Clifford joined the RSC in 1960 and starred as Kessler in the BBC television series Secret Army before starring in its eponymous sequel.

Clifford and Celia

He was a regular on prime-time television and also appeared in Fortunes of War, Doctor Who, Inspector Morse and Midsomer Murders, and more.

Most recently, he appeared in Hollywood blockbuster The Pirates of the Caribbean and the hugely popular Netflix series The Crown.

The Comedy of Errors, 1963, with Clifford as Dromio of Ephesus, at right

Clifford lived for many years in Stratford and had two children, Duncan and Rosalind, with actress Celia Ryder, who died in 2012.

He was working until recently and was a familiar face around Stratford, rarely missing a production at RSC, and he gave a reading to the Kempe Society in January 2020, when the Herald interviewed him.

Clifford’s son Duncan Rosslair spoke to the Herald about the passing of his beloved fathers and described him as having slipped away in the middle of the night at Denville Hall. It was peaceful, which was a pity as he had been uncomfortable the past few days.

Recalling what Clifford was as a father, Duncan said: I have fond memories of the early days of his career. In the late 70s and 80s he was working as an actor and doing a lot of TV, he was a lot of fun. I used to read his lines with him. As a sulky teenager, I wasn’t always so enthusiastic, but we had fun and jokes.

Kessler (50776794)

He was very balanced, carefree and a lot of fun to be around. A great joker, he had a good sense of humor.

Describing him as an actor, Duncan said: He loved to laugh but he took the game very seriously. He wasn’t interested in writing or directing, he just loved acting. Surprisingly, he kept that interest until the end, he got interested in the arts and the others and what they were doing.

Duncan attributed Clifford’s youth to his career: he was excited to act, it kept him motivated and young.

A lifelong fan, he was interested in new ideas, and he never lost it.

Since Clifford moved to Denville, Duncan says it has been amazing to see all the letters of support shared with his father. It was a lesson in humility to see how much he was admired and respected and it meant a lot to him too. My sister read the letters of support to her during the home visits.

Ghostly Father of Kenneth Branagh’s Hamlet, RSC, 1992

While in Denville, supporters including famous friends Dame Judi Dench and Sir Kenneth Branagh provided spiritual and financial support. It has been phenomenal, Duncan said.

Clifford had a long association with the RSC and went to see most of the shows until Covid shut down the productions.

Paying tribute, Erica Whyman, Acting Artistic Director, said: Clifford made a very significant contribution to the CBC for many years, having joined the Company in 1960. It had caught the attention of John Barton who, along with Sir Peter Hall, invited Clifford to Stratford for their very first season.

SRC, circa 1961

He then played many roles of Priam in Troilus and Cressida, until, much later, The Ghost in Kenneth Branaghs Hamlet, and he enjoyed a long collaboration with Peter Brook (Marat / Sade, USA) .

He fondly remembered working with Peggy Ashcroft, Diana Rigg, Paul Schofield, Ian Holm and many more. He called them great days. Clifford retained a connection to the company through his subsequent success on television and continued to see and support productions until the start of the pandemic. He will be sorely missed.

The Crucible, RSC, 2006

When the Herald spoke to him last January, Clifford attributed his fascination with the theater to a school trip to the Memorial Theater in Stratford.

He said: The show that impressed me the most was Doctor Faustus with Robert Harris, who was a wonderful actor, and Paul Scofield playing Mephistopheles. I thought, this is it, this is what I want to do. It was a sort of epiphany.

When asked what his favorite role was, Clifford replied: I have to put Kessler near the top because it has been three years of the Secret Army for a very long time. [1977-79] then the Kessler spin-off, so about five years without doing anything else. It was probably one of my favorite parts. He got huge recognition and people stopped me on the street.

Clifford Rose pictured in January 2020 by The Herald

Describing how his parents met while on tour with a group of actors called the Penguin Players, Duncan says they had a long and happy marriage. She was the wind under his wings, he said. My father’s illnesses started after his death. It was clear that he was deprived of her.

It was really chalk and cheese: he came from a fairly privileged life in Herefordshire, when she came from a large, bustling East End family.

They were a great team and the best parents.

Clifford leaves behind children Duncan and Rosalind, grandson Charlie and a brother, Rob.