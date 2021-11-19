Entertainment
Actor Sam Neill shares rare family photo after welcoming new grandson Nahlo
Sam Neill shared a cute photo of himself with his new grandson, named Nahlo.
The 74-year-old actor posted a photo of himself cradling the sleeping newborn to Instagram on Friday.
He looked lovingly at his grandson who was adorable in his blue and white jumpsuit.
Loved Grandpa: Sam Neill had shared a sweet photo of himself proudly looking at his new grandson Nahlo (both pictured). He wrote in the caption of his Instagram post: “I don’t put family on the media. Except when they’re new. This is my brand new grandson Nahlo ‘
The Jurassic Park star wrote in the caption, “Love. I don’t put family on media stuff. Except when it’s new.
“This is my brand new grandson Nahlo, the best boy, two weeks old.
“So cool, no fuss. Just eat, sleep and think about things. The parents are delighted and everyone is happy. Me especially. Love, ”he proudly added.
Sam, who owns a vineyard in his native New Zealand, has received many congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues.
Proud: Sam, who owns a vineyard in his native New Zealand, has received a plethora of congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues
Famous Friends: His Ride Like a Girl co-star Teresa Palmer commented, “Bless him !! So perfect. Congratulations gramps! As Scottish actor Alan Cummings said,” Oh Sam, you’re just the more beautiful “
Her Ride Like a Girl co-star Teresa Palmer commented, “Bless it !! So perfect. Congratulations big guys!
Former Home and Away actor Lincoln Younes said, “Congratulations buddy. So wonderful. ‘
Jessica McNamee, who starred with Sam in the 2012 film The Vow, wrote: “Ah that’s beautiful! He is heavenly.
While Scottish actor Alan Cummings said: “Oh Sam you are just the prettiest x.”
“I was completely baffled”: Sam is expected to star in the upcoming Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder, but confessed to Nova FM in June that he does not understand the characters in the film
Sam has two grown children, Tim, with his former actress partner Lisa Harrow, and Elena, with his ex-wife Noriko Watanabe.
Sam is slated to star in the upcoming Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder, but confessed to Nova FM in June that he doesn’t understand the characters in the film.
He returns to the franchise with a cameo appearance as an Asgardian performer playing Thor’s father Odin, but finds the Marvel Cinematic Universe a “complete mystery.”
Baffled: He returns to the franchise with as an Asgardian artist playing Thor’s father, Odin, but has said the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a “complete mystery” to him. He said: “I did my part, I don’t know who is playing who exactly because they kind of switch roles.”
Sam said: “I never understood any of Thor’s movies, in fact the whole Marvel Universe is a complete mystery to me.
“I came back (to star in the new Thor’s movie) and I was baffled again, I did my part, I don’t know who’s playing who exactly because they’re sort of switching roles.”
Neill will be joined in the film by Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Melissa McCarthy who will respectively play the Asgardian versions of Loki, Thor and Hela in a nod to the scene featured in Thor: Ragnarok.
He is also set to star in the new Jurassic World: Dominion with Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.
“It all started here”: Apart from Thor, Sam is also set to star in the new Jurassic World: Dominion with Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum
