Adele opens up about returning to Earth at ’30’: NPR



toggle legend Simon Emmett / Courtesy of the artist

It’s been over a decade since singer / songwriter Adele released her epic breakup album 21, which went on to become one of the most overwhelming records in history and transformed her from promising talent to indelible superstar.

The time that followed brought more success to an almost equally successful third album, 25, a James Bond theme song, sold-out world tours (all) and personal growth and struggle. As we all.

Indeed, as NPR music reviewer Ann Powers writes, Adele’s new album, 30, “engages with the world through lyrics that swap adolescent romanticism for true self-examination, arrangements that reflect the present moment and a vocal presence as warm and multifaceted as Adele is in interviews and her patter on stage, where she’s a friend who tells long stories and jokes, not a gravitational force. “

We spoke with Adele about the writing, recording and journeying process. 30, which comes out today.

The interview below has been edited and condensed. To listen to the aired version of this story, use the audio player above.

Rachel Martin, Morning edition: This album is remarkable for a lot of different reasons. You know everyone talks about it like the founding divorce album, but what hit me was that it’s not.

You know a lot of breakup albums about ending relationships are about feeling left and the heartache of being left behind, or the other options, “Maybe we’re both sad and we’re all going. both to a better place. ” It is neither of those things that you have. It is you who make the departure.

Adele: Yes. … I think a lot of people tend to think that the person leaving a relationship or marriage is okay and has whatever power they want. It’s not at all, not that I expected to feel that way.

It was one of the biggest decisions I’ve ever made in my life, and it was a lot for me to forgive myself for doing something like this, you know? But also, there was no anger. There was no anger in it all.

I really, really went to town on my own, like, “What do I want if I go from such a stable scenario?” And, you know, “” What do I want if I leave someone who’s a brilliant person in every way? Stuff like that. I really had to take this trip. And in the end I made a lot of progress that I wanted to share all of them [these] songs that explored this.

It’s really hard to know what to live with, isn’t it? What can you take, what is the appropriate amount of happiness or unhappiness?

Yeah, I’m okay with that. Because there is also all that, “Do I really think the grass is greener elsewhere? ”Because it never is, you know? never is. So yeah, it certainly came up a few times, “Maybe I made a mistake.” But it was in the thick of the turmoil, wondering whether or not I should do what I had done.

You told Oprah in your interview with her that [ex-husband] Simon [Konecki] saved your life. Can you explain what this means?

Everything always seemed to change a lot when I was growing up. Not necessarily in a negative way at all … but there have been a lot of changes. All the time, we were moving forward. Lots of different people in and out of my life and stuff like that that [was] probably a positive thing for me at the end, considering where I am now. Corn [Simon] is just a tree, it’s like a 300 year old tree with roots that stretch for miles, you know? I felt safe. Very, very sure. And no one had ever given me that before.

What else has appeared to you through self-questioning over the past few years?

How insanely defensive I am. I did not realize. It was like, without even listening to what someone might say to me, I just heard a tone or something that I wouldn’t like and rather than lean over and ask, “Can you explain that?” any further ?” or whatever, I’d just go on a bloody rampage. Close it immediately. What keeps you from growing up, you know? So definitely that.

Also in the last decade I have obviously been with my child a lot, but I have spent a lot of time alone, [and] I realized that I didn’t like being alone. So I filled those holes in my life with things that weren’t always good for me. and it doesn’t work for me. So I worked hard on these things.

Can you be alone now and be okay?

Oh I love it. I love it. I really do. And that’s what the lyrics to “Hold On” say: “Sometimes loneliness is the only risk we run.” This is how we source supplies for ourselves, emotionally. And the world is so loud and I don’t even say that as a well-known person. Everyone just wants something or needs something all time, and it’s exhausting.

It’s often evening, you know, when my son goes to bed … but it feeds me. I like it.

There are lyrics to the song “To Be Loved” where you sing this: “I will choose to lose / It’s a sacrifice, but I can’t live this life / Let people know I tried.” That last piece, “let people know I tried.” Is it hard not to care how others judge your choices?

I mean, normally I’m really good at not worrying about this. But you know, like I said too, I felt pretty embarrassed that I couldn’t make my marriage work. That people would think I didn’t take it seriously and I did. But those words “that I know I tried” were more because obviously, [there was an] announces that we are breaking up, just because I was trying to control my own narrative. Then there were so many stories that were written about why we broke up, our story, kind of a timeline of events leading up to it that I didn’t say anything. I did not do it. I rarely respond to tabloid rumors and stuff like that about myself. But it was more like me saying to myself, “Actually, this is my story, and this is how I felt, and this is how extreme it was.” So that’s what these words are. It’s really me saying to myself, “They said that’s what really happened, like what everybody says, you weren’t there. You don’t even know us.”

You have obviously evolved a lot as a human in recent years.

Yeah thank goodness.

So what do you think this album shows us about how you’ve evolved as an artist and singer?

I think this is definitely my most personal and vulnerable album to date. And that means something, because I feel like I’ve always been there before. … I was thinking the other day about [Adele’s 2011 sophomore album] 21 What is wrong with me? I took him so seriously … he was a boyfriend. How the hell did I write this album? Like, you know?

But this is a crazy thing. I really think my voice has matured. But I also think that my performance on the album is due to the lyrics and what I sing. I don’t feel the need to moan all the time anymore, my low register on this album shines brighter than any other record I think. And lyrically, I wasn’t trying to write “better lyrics” or anything like that. I guess due to the topic it came out in different ways. But in the past I’ve definitely avoided reading articles or novels or really, you know, reading anything, just to take none of that and put it in the songs. [But] I read a lot during that. So I filled my vocabulary definitely got bigger, you know?

There is so much variety in the sounds on this record. I mean, “Cry Your Heart Out” starts with those harmonies, then your lead vocals come in and it feels like you’re listening to a 2021 version of the Supremes. It’s awesome. But there is also this real jazz sensibility that comes out in other pieces. What was your intention behind the variety of sound on this album?

Well i never really was aware [of having] a sound. Obviously my voice has always been the engine for me … [but] I can’t say it was on purpose to have such a large collection of sounds. I think I’m very lucky to work with some really amazing producers, who are all so versatile and able to tap into any style.

You said it’s the last album you’re going to title after your age. How to come?

Well, one thing: I’m going to change my mind all the time. And that’s OK. I can say, “I will never do this” and “I will never do that”. But am I?

I am like everyone else in the world. I can change my mind. And I don’t have to stick to something that I said you know, I think age is a hell of a good idea. And so I want to continue with [the titles]. Or I might not.