Actor Michael Rapaport has always embraced his disruptive personality

Comedian and actor Michael Rapaport will take the stage at the Up Lives booth in downtown Phoenix for three nights, November 19-21. And if you thought the guy who raged through the Trump presidency has been done talking politics since the 2020 election, think again.

I try to make it (the whole show) as personal as possible. I’m talking about myself, who I am, how I got here. I’m talking about marriage and divorce, and I’m definitely talking about politics, “he says.

Biden being elected gave him some room to breathe, but he’s definitely not spitting rainbows.

I have peace for me, but I think the damage is done, he said Phoenix New Times. The division that will take time to disappear. I don’t think Biden is perfect; I don’t think politicians are perfect or totally trustworthy. Sometimes, to be honest, I liked it better when I was comfortable ignoring it. Now I am aware of it, and it is still worrying.

He doesn’t just talk about politics on stage or his I’m Rapaport Stereo Podcast. Recently, with Progressive Super PAC MeidasTouch, he produced the film Supporters, now streaming. It stars Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler, aka sketch comedy duo The Good Liars, as two MAGA mega fans who want to become Fox News hosts. Pre-electoral, these pranksters performed Borat-style stunts that offer both a funny and terrifying look at blind faith in the political arena.

Rapaports excited about the project. The movie is awesome, weird, and fun, and very important. I think it’s one of the best documentaries of the year, and I’m very proud to be a producer.

Rapaport has been prolific since starting stand-up and acting in the early 1990s. Hes has appeared in a slew of films, True romance To The heat. Lots of TV shows too: Justified, My name is earl, and Prison break are a few. He likes to mix things up, and although he remembers a time in showbiz when actors were told to have a more lonely focus, that was never going to be his modus operandi.

Earlier in my career, you heard that people in the movies don’t make television and that it is looked down upon to make television. Everyone on TV wanted to make movies. If you started out in TV, it seemed like your movie career was over. Now it’s all merged, and I think it’s great. There are many ways to diversify your talents, like podcasting, new networks, so many forums. Everyone and their mom now have a podcast; the biggest stars in the world are on social networks. The rules are blurry now, and you don’t need to be put in a box.

His fearless nature when it comes to yelling about anything that crosses his mind is nothing new. The Rapaport you see (and, of course, hear) talking about everything from sports to The real housewives feelings about her recent colonoscopy this guy is the one the comic says he always was.



I have always been very open and withdrawn. I have always been talkative. I was a disruptive personality even before I started school as I got older. I have embraced this more and more and I just like to introduce myself honestly. I am not an animal, I am a trained professional, but I never try to present myself in a way that is not relatively honest with who I am.

He knows he might not be for everyone, and he’s okay with that. There may be people who are a little afraid of me, but for the most part everything is working out. I never thought I would host guests The Wendy Williams Show, but it’s among one of the different things I’ve been doing lately.

Rapaport can also be seen in the upcoming Hulu show. Life and Beth, created by Amy Schumer. It doesn’t reveal too much about the show except that it’s a dark comedy that I think people are going to love.



He says he’s excited to take advantage of the Arizona weather and the public should know he plans to bring it every night. I try to give it my all, whether you hear me on a podcast or see me on stage. I don’t think I can give more, to be honest with you. Every time you hear or see me, I try to leave blood on the floor. ”

Michael Rapaport. 7 p.m. and 9.45 p.m. Friday November 19; 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, November 20; and 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 21. Standing live, 50 West Jefferson Street. Tickets are $ 30 to $ 40.