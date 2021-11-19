Entertainment
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence looks radiant as she exposes her budding bump in Hollywood
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence looks beaming as she shows off her budding bump during downtime in Hollywood
She is expecting her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney.
And Jennifer Lawrence proudly showed off her budding bump on Thursday as she indulged in retail therapy with a friend.
Walking the streets of Hollywood, the Hunger Games actress, 31, was all smiles, donning a black and white shirt paired with dark blue jeans.
She wore a camel colored cardigan and color matched comfortable sandals.
The future star kept things classy in a pair of shades and wore her tousled locks loose.
If the big bag was anything to do, the shopping trip had been very successful and she also treated herself to a dose of caffeine.
Jennifer and Cooke have been together since 2018 and got engaged the following year.
They then tied the knot in October 2019 with a ceremony in Rhode Island.
In September, the Winter’s Bone star sparked pregnancy rumors when she was seen in New York wearing flowered overalls with a visible baby bump, and a rep quickly confirmed she was expecting her first child.
Sources close to the actress have revealed People that she wanted to start a family for a long time and that she finally found the right partner with whom to have children.
“She loves married life and they have a solid foundation for a baby. She is very happy and can’t wait to be a mom, ”the source added.
Jennifer has kept a fairly low profile throughout the pandemic, and she hasn’t appeared onscreen since the critical and commercial failure of 2019 Dark Phoenix.
Coming Soon: Jennifer will be back on screens on December 10 with the limited theatrical release of Adam McKay’s dark comedy Don’t Look Up, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio
In October, Sony acquired the R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings with it attached to the star, according to Variety.
While few details on the film are available, it has been compared to Tom Cruise’s classic Risky Business in 1983 and Cameron Diaz’s comedy Bad Teacher in 2011.
Jennifer will be back on screens on December 10 with the limited theatrical release of Adam McKay’s black comedy Don’t Look Up.
Latest: Jennifer opened up about her excitement to meet and work with pop star Ariana Grande, 28, on their upcoming movie Don’t Look Up
The A List spoke about their excitement to meet and work with pop star Ariana Grande on their upcoming movie Don’t Look Up.
The Oscar-winning actress was on a panel for Variety starring co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep, and director Adam McKay on Wednesday, when she described her first meeting with the pop star, 28.
“I was so excited and nervous that at one point I walked into her hotel room and sat down,” the Silver Linings Playbook actress said. “There were all these trunks for her hair and makeup, and I was like, ‘Do you live here? “”
Jennifer added that Ariana “can’t make bad music”.
Main stars: Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Jennifer, Leonardo DiCaprio and Adam McKay from the film posed for a photo at Ross House in LA on Wednesday (from LR)
