Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda finds love in Siddhant Chaturvedi? This is what we know
The love life of Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, has never failed to make the news. For the past two years, there have been rumors that she is dating Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezan whom she knows through his sister, Alavia. Now a report has come that Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda are the latest couple in town. This was reported by PeepingMoon. Rumors are slowly gaining momentum in the media. The report also suggests that Siddhant Chaturvedi has a serious relationship with Navya Naveli Nanda. In this month, as Bollywood is abuzz with wedding news, another “couple alert” is doing the rounds.
Meezan Jaaferi had been questioned by the media on several occasions about his alleged affair with Navya Naveli Nanda. He always maintained that she was just a good friend. He also said the rumors made him awkward after a while. Navya Naveli Nanda recently became an entrepreneur in the field of women’s health. His zeal was noticed by none other than the big boss of Pepsi, Indra Nooyi. She said Navya’s business proposals were “great” and suited the Indian market. She also described Navya as very dedicated and hardworking.
Navya Naveli Nanda has made it clear that she has no interest in joining the film industry. The young woman is expected to take over the business empire of her father, Escorts. She is also one of the four founders of Aara Health which works for women. The lady also launched Project Naveli, an NGO aimed at promoting gender equality. In 2019, Siddhant Chaturvedi said in an interview that she has a serious relationship with someone. He said they started out as friends, but slowly started dating. He said she was related to the industry but not to an actress. If these rumors are true, then the cat is out of the bag now!
