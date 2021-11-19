Column: Actor and writer Macedonio Arteaga Jr. uses comedy to uplift young people and promote cultural awareness

If you have the chance to sit down with Macedonio Arteaga Jr., I can guarantee you will laugh and learn a lot.

The City Heights resident is an actor, writer, advocate and friendly face, well known to many in the San Diego community through his comedy and his efforts to help young people.

He has spent decades working in arts programs in school districts and county community centers and works for San Diego Unified as a student advocate. He is also executive director and co-founder of Izcalli, an organization that uses the arts to promote cultural awareness and personal empowerment of at-risk youth.

On top of that, he is often busy with Izcalli Theater, a Chicano comedy troupe he co-founded that performs nationwide with skits focused on identity, racism, education, and portrayal of Latinos in entertainment. The group produced two full-length plays written by Arteaga, including an educational comedy about the meaning of Cinco de Mayo.

All of this has led Arteaga to be recognized with a multitude of community awards over the years. Last month he received a new honor, a designation as Fellow inherited artist from the California Arts Council.

Heritage, the word hasn’t really found its way into my mind, body and spirit yet, ”said Arteaga with a chuckle. It happens when you are already dead, not when you are alive.

The scholarship has been awarded to 21 artists, three of whom are from San Diegan, and is accompanied by a $ 50,000 award intended to recognize well-established artists with 10 or more years of experience in a variety of artistic mediums and who have demonstrated leadership and generated social impact through their work. .

Arteaga hopes the award will enable her to better share her work, as well as to uplift and educate others.

For a kid like me who wasn’t educated, I was able to do some pretty awesome stuff, he said. I am excited and confident that this will open even more doors for us, people of color, our theater company and the young people I work with.

Although he is now heavily involved in educational efforts, school was not Arteaga’s strong suit growing up. In fact, given that his peers have repeatedly dubbed him the Classroom Clown in the yearbook, he likely could have taught a disruptive classroom masterclass.

I was the worst nightmare you can imagine since college, Arteaga recalled in a recent interview. I couldn’t read or do math, so it was my way of distracting the class from knowing that I couldn’t do these things. I was a young man who was learning to go through the system by being a clown.

It could have led Arteaga down a much darker path. There were a lot of kids in his school who were dropping out and getting involved in gangs, he said.

But thanks to a theater class with a particularly passionate teacher, he was able to concentrate. The teacher encouraged his creativity, giving him the opportunity to take the stage, where he could be adopted to be a clown and play another person.

We all have this person who saw the sacredness in us, said Arteaga. This teacher knew I was talented, and he just held me. If he hadn’t held up, I would have just been another kid going to jail.

From there, he quickly began making his own sketches with another student in the class and eventually created a troupe that traveled on weekends to perform while members worked regularly during the week.

Initially, the group thought they were successful when they did shows and received a bean burrito and horchata for payment, Arteaga recalls with a laugh, but slowly but surely they kept doing it and people kept coming back.

As an artist, Arteagas’ work has mainly focused on the theater. He also wrote poetry, such as The heartbeat of Chicano Park, and was featured in the movie Ruta Madre alongside comedian Paul Rodriguez, who is one of Arteagas’ comic heroes.

Comedy is Arteagas’ genre of choice, he said, adding that it’s a very easy way to get a message across as it eases the tension while still providing the opportunity to say something impactful.

An example of Arteaga applying this is a skit he and his cast wrote focusing on rhetoric about migrant workers.

In the skit, a character comes out and complains about illegals taking the jobs he wanted, lamenting that he wanted him to work the fields for 12 hours, dehydrated, under the scorching sun, for $ 2 per day; and he wanted to be a dishwasher so badly that he could be the one with chemicals on his face and not be able to breathe at night when he’s trying to fall asleep. However, these illegals take the job from him.

It’s a comedy, Arteaga said, but it also helps audiences think about the absurdity of some of other peoples’ messages.

Going forward, the City Heights resident has a few ideas for projects he would like to lead a portion of the Legacy Award for, including building on the work the nonprofit does with young people. One project that particularly excites Arteaga, which is Purpecha, is a piece the group is working on, focusing on the Day of the Dead from an Indigenous perspective.

The play will be a comedy, he said, with the goal of becoming a Day of the Dead tradition, much like you can always see how the Grinch stole Christmas every December.

If Arteaga has a message that he hopes young people, or even adults, will take away from his artistic journey, it is that they should think of their journey or whatever they aspire to as building a pyramid.

You don’t build a pyramid overnight; it’s impossible, he said. But you put a brick here, a brick there, and a brick there. Building it means that every day you do something that leads you to complete this pyramid, and something could be as simple as writing a line from a skit one day or writing a thought for another … You stay consistent.