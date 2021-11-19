Memphis Young rapper’s girlfriend Dolph opens up about her grief





Mia Jaye, the mother of daughter Aria and son Tre Tre, expressed her grief in a series of posts shared on her Instagram Stories, a day after she was gunned down at a cookie store in Memphis.

Sharing a video showing the late hip hop star – whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. – exercising with their daughter, Jaye lamented in the caption: “The question is … how am I going to say it? to my babies that daddy never comes home? “#prayforme”

In another post, she declared her love for her partner, writing, “God give me strength … Adolph, I love you with all my heart and soul.”

In a follow-up message, Jaye, CEO of lifestyle brand MOM.EO, thanked supporters for their messages of support following the news of the 36-year-old star’s passing.

“Thank you all for all your prayers, love, support, calls, messages … I might not see them all but when my eyes are not full of tears I catch some … “Jaye wrote. “Nonetheless, all genuine positive vibes, energy and prayers are welcome … because God knows I need them.” Since his death, numerous photos and videos showing Young Dolph as a dedicated family man have circulated online, including a video of him styling Aria’s hair. The clip was originally posted by Jaye in August on her Instagram account, with a caption that read, “Why do black men deserve to age?” “Because it is their birthright! When God created each individual, He assigned them a task to perform and when these men are taken out of this world prematurely, that task … Purpose … The task can be left unfinished, ”Jaye continued. . “The task might be to raise children. To pour out all their wisdom, power and strength to them so that they can accomplish their goal when they become a man, and this child also deserves to grow old!” Memphis Police released surveillance photos of two suspects who they say killed Young Dolph on Thursday. No arrests were made. “This shooting is yet another example of the senseless gun violence we are enduring locally and nationally. Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and to all affected by this horrific act of violence,” the chief said on Wednesday. from Memphis Police, Cerelyn “CJ” Davis.

CNN’s Aya Elamroussi and Chris Boyette contributed to this report.

