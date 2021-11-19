2021 Eighth annual Christmas in Palermo 5 December | Arts and entertainment

Entertainment
2021 Eighth annual Christmas in Palermo 5 December
PALERMO – Again this year, Christmas in Palermo will feature a drive-thru experience starting at 5 p.m. on December 5 at the United Methodist Church of Palermo, 11 County Route 35, Fulton. The annual church community tree lighting will kick off this event with a blessing from Pastor Tammie Nipper before the first car drives off.
The Grinch will be there to greet people. It will have a collection box if people wish to donate canned goods for Christmas boxes and / or a gift for a child to support the Angel Tree Mission. Specifically needed articles will be posted on the Facebook page, but all articles are welcome.
People will come across many stations among many light shows on their way, where children will find Santa Claus waving at them and Santa’s elves distribute a gift to all children. A post office box will be located near Santa Claus to post letters from Santa Claus. A letter from Santa Claus will be included in the school flyers that will come home, they can also bring their own.
Again, they will be giving away homemade Christmas cookies and candy made on site for a donation of $ 8 per dozen. At this station, people will meet the Cookie Monster and also Ms. Santa. Trail Life USA Trailmen will be offering pre-packaged Smores, and American Heritage Girls will be offering hot chocolate kits called Snowman Soup, look closely for Frosty the Fireside Snowman.
Don’t miss the station with a DIY kit in a bag. People will receive a bag with all the parts and parts to put together a nice craft at home for themselves or as a gift for someone. The popular cart design can be viewed through the drive-thru. He will offer two huge baskets, one for the children and one for the family. The drawing will be live on Facebook at 7 p.m.
There will be a living nativity scene that will be the last thing people see when they step outside, describing the true meaning of Christmas.
Don’t forget to look for Grover, Oscar, and Rudolph along the way. New this year, they are inviting local businesses or even local families to host a trunk lighting display. Contact on Facebook or leave a message at 315-598-4888 if people want to join us.
All COVID-19 requirements will be met.
Worship services in Palermo take place on Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday school at 11:15 a.m. As an additional event, the Kids Christmas Tree Shop will be open every Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in December. Here, children can buy gifts for their families. Most items cost 25 cents, unless otherwise noted.
