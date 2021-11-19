Mankatha Fame Mahat Raghavendra Everything Ready For Bollywood Debut With These Stars

Mancasa celebrity Mahat Ragavendra will soon begin his Bollywood journey with a film directed by Satram Ramani. The film is written and produced by Mudassar Aziz, Sonaxy Sinha and Huma Qureshi. Mahat can be seen playing one of two main male roles, in addition to the movie The Heel Ikubal.

After 30 days of filming in London, Mahat Ragavendra shared a wonderful moment of filming saying: They are big stars in Hindi movies, but they did not offend me. “

“I was very nervous, but Mudasar and Satram made it so easy for me. They supported me and it was a lot of fun working with Zaheel. He was me. It’s like my brother.

In the end, he said they are now like family and truly a dream team.

Mahat also revealed how he played this role. “A few months ago my friend Satish Sen, who was involved in Bollywood cinema, told me to try there. After that, I auditioned for several films. Then I was in the Tamil film industry. I started to concentrate.

“One day after the film crew sent me the entire script, Mudassar Aziz told me the story in a zoom meeting.”

When asked how he became able to speak Hindi, he acknowledged all his accomplishments to his wife, Pratimishra, who learned his language.

Towards the end, he said. “This film emphasizes the message to women. I worked with a dream team that I never imagined. He also thanked God for this wonderful experience. After completing filming in London, the actor is currently filming the final program in Delhi.

