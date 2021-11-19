WAVE.tv Expands Relationship With FloSports Adding Content From Popular Channels FloWrestling and FloGrappling to Its Sports Media Network | Business





LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – November 18, 2021– WAVE.tv, one of the fastest growing sports and entertainment companies on the planet with more than 100 million subscribers worldwide, today announced that it has expanded its relationship with FloSports, a broadcast platform premium sports and original content, further leveraging popular FloWrestling, FloGrappling and other vertical sports libraries. The agreement allows WAVE.tv continue to stream FloSports’ best of content on all digital platforms, while creating new programming for its Gen-Z audience using current live programming and the archive of historic FloSports content. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211118005479/en/ Wave Sports + Entertainment is a world-class sports and entertainment company serving today’s fans through content, products and experiences. (Graphic: Business Wire) FloWrestling is the # 1 destination in the world for competitive wrestling for youth, colleges and seniors, and FloGrappling is the number one source of jiu-jitsu fanatics. The content of both platforms is systematically ranked among the most viewed content across WAVE.tvthe sports network of, including on FIREPLACES, WAVE.tvis the home of true fight fans with over 10 million followers worldwide, up from 2.2 million in January 2021. Since the launch of the initial partnership, WAVE.tv created over 30 FloSports-specific lineup items per month on average, reaching over 250 million views overall. “We are delighted to continue our collaboration with FloSports to bring the world’s best wrestling and grappling programming to our audience through HAYMAKERS and the wider WAVE.tv network, ”said Daniel Maas, Senior Vice President, Rights Partnerships, WAVE.tv. “Our expertise in content creation, storytelling and distribution, coupled with FloSports’ desire to leverage its rich library to reach and acquire new customers, is the perfect match. “ “Our relationship with WAVE.tv was incredibly valuable and far exceeded our expectations, ”said Sarah Hoffman, Director of Digital Marketing at FloSports. “The use of their network has strengthened our brands and our content with an essential audience of sports enthusiasts. WAVE.tv helps us connect and engage with a new generation of sports fanatics and convert them into paid subscribers. We are delighted to extend our partnership. This agreement strengthens WAVE.tvthe leading position of as the holder of one of the largest IP libraries of traditional and non-traditional sports content. WAVE.tv has partnered with over 115 sports leagues and content rights holders including Australian Open, ATP, Bellator MMA, Euroleague, Golden Boy, IMG, ONE Championship, the PFL and the Top Rank. The partnership with FloSports specifically includes the rights to NCAA Wrestling, USA Wrestling, United World Wrestling, Brazilian International Jiu Jitsu Federation and many other properties. About FloSports Founded in 2006, FloSports is a dedicated sports subscription video streaming service, providing live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competitive events in more than 25 vertical sport categories in the United States and the United States. ‘foreigner. The vision of FloSports is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of over 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, movies, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv. On WAVE.tv Founded in 2017, Wave Sports + Entertainment is a world-class sports and entertainment company serving today’s fans through content, products and experiences. We’re obsessed with sports, from the general public to more, bringing you the coverage, culture, commentary and community you crave. With over 100 million highly engaged followers worldwide and a reach of over 500 million sports fans per month, we’ve harnessed something incredibly powerful in record time. Digital platforms love us. We’re a premier sports partner for Snap, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. We have earned the bragging rights by creating some of the most popular sports media brands available on digital platforms today: BENCHMOB, BREAK ANKLES DAILY, BUCKETS, DINGERS, FTBL, GYM HEROES, HAYMAKERS, JUKES, RAGEQUIT, SLAPSHOT , SWAY, THE BEST STRENGTHS, THE PUMP, and WAVE.tv. We’re also the creators of popular shows Phenoms, Oddballs, Superhuman, Pop Therapy, and Body Talk that fans just can’t seem to stop watching. No matter what the sport, we’ve got you covered with highlights, memes, shots, commentary, analysis, off-court culture, and stories about the players and movements that shape the world of sport. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211118005479/en/ CONTACT: Julie Mathis [email protected] KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENERAL SPORTS TV AND RADIO SPORTS MARTIAL ARTS ONLINE MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT FIGHT ENTERTAINMENT THE SOURCE: WAVE.tv Copyright Business Wire 2021. 