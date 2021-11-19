“Coffee and gossip”





Esha Deol shared this picture. (Image courtesy: iamshadeol) Strong points Esha Deol will soon be seen in Rudra

She posted behind-the-scenes photos of the sets

Esha often shares posts from her shoots New Delhi: We all like to balance work and play in our lives. Inspired by this, Esha Deol also steals break time during her shoot. Needless to say, she loves these breaks. How do we know? The actress shared photos of a filming location. We see her sitting in a tent with three other people. Looks like they’re in the middle of a conversation. Esha shared the album and wrote, “Coffee and some gossip between shots is always a good idea.” His hashtags gave a glimpse of life on film sets: “shoot life”, “set life” and “my crew”. Esha Deol recently sent the internet into a collective collapse. Thanks to her Rocky Star outfit, waist tattoo and awesome washboard abs, Instagram was blown away by the pic. The misfortune The actress was inspired by fitness when she wrote “Washboard, eh” and added the hashtags “No pain no gain”, “stay in shape” and “Monday motivation”. Esha Deol has had a season of fun and frolicking. On the occasion of her 40th birthday, the actress spent the day with her friends and family. In the birthday photo, we spotted her mother, veteran actress Hema Malini. Abhay Deol, Tusshar Kapoor and Fardeen Khan were also in the game. Esha also shared a setting with her husband Bharat Takhtani. The actress made her 40s look gorgeous in a ruffled white dress. Take a look at the snapshots: Esha Deol doesn’t always rave about film sets, gossip and parties. Sometimes she also surprises us with return photos. The actress made us dizzy when she posted a photo from her childhood. He featured the younger version of his father, veteran actor Dharmendra. He holds a bird in his hand while little Esha tries to stroke him. The actress wrote, “Throwback Thursday with two little birdies and the He-Man.” Dharmendra is often called the “He-Man of Bollywood” by his fans and colleagues. On the work side, Esha Deol has reunited with actor Ajay Devgn to make his digital debut in the web series Rudra – Edge of Darkness. The duo have appeared in films like Yuva, LOC: Kargil and much more.

