Monsters Ball actor, New Sarpy man dies at 30

At just 10 years old, Coronji Calhoun Sr. landed a role alongside some of the world’s best-known stars in a film known and widely loved to this day. Calhoun played the son of characters played by Halle Berry and Sean Combs in the critically acclaimed 2001 film, Monsters Ball. This means his name will live on, even after his life was tragically cut short on November 9, when the 30-year-old from New Sarpy died of heart failure. And recently, it was Calhoun’s onscreen mother who was among those who answered a call for help from Calhoun’s real mother, Theresa Bailey, who set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the funeral of his son. The family did not have life insurance for Calhoun. I know it’s a tough time for everyone, but I’m inclined to ask for your help as my son needs the support of his community, Bailey posted on the fundraising page. Coronji Calhoun Sr. recently joined the ancestors to watch over me and our family on October 13, 2021 … Unfortunately, we did not have any life insurance policies on him (as we did not expect this tragedy to happen to us. ) before its transition. Now we ask for generosity in your giving as we prepare to offer Coronji a sacred celebration of life. Berry, along with Lee Daniels, producer of Monsters Ball, each donated $ 3,394, helping to boost fundraising above the family goal of $ 10,000. On behalf of the Calhoun and Bailey family, I want to thank everyone who has found in their hearts to provide the financial support they so badly need to rest Coronji Sr., Bailey wrote in an update article on the fundraising page. . We are blown away by the outpouring of love that the community and adoptive family of Coronji have shown during our grieving process. Although the financial burden has been lightened, we still mourn the loss of my son. As we close this chapter, we ask you, remembering him, to love your neighbor as yourself, for this is what Coronji has done for his entire community. Calhoun played the role of Tyrell in Monsters Ball, the son of Leticia (Berry) and Lawrence (Combs) Musgrove. The film tells the story of a correctional officer who begins a relationship with a woman, unaware that she is the widow of a man he helped execute. The film was a hit, grossing nearly $ 45 million worldwide and won numerous accolades. The film was also shot in New Orleans, making it a natural fit for Calhoun. Berry’s role is one she is perhaps best known for. Her portrayal of Leticia Musgrove earned her an Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role, the first and only black actress to date to have done so. In the film, Tyrell is portrayed as artistically gifted, but abused. The character dies in the film after being struck by a car, a tragedy that sets in motion the major events of the film. Calhoun leaves behind a 10-year-old son and a 13-year-old stepson.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldguide.com/news/monsters-ball-actor-new-sarpy-man-passes-away-at-30/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos