Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed wants to work with Bollywood star Aamir Khan





Bombay: Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed, who rose to world fame with her hit TV show “Zindagi Gulzar Hai”, said she would also like to work in Indian Films and share screen space with Bollywood star Aamir Khan. . Speaking at the press conference for her upcoming show “Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam”, Sanam said, “I am open to working in Indian films, not for television. I prefer TV on this side of the border. There are so many genres of movies that I want to work in, so many actors that I would love to collaborate with. “But for starters, Aamir Khan is someone I would like to work with.” Speaking about the popularity of Pakistani content on OTT in India, Sanam said, “We know how India is, we’ve watched their movies. But they didn’t know what we looked like and what our lives were like. So it opened their eyes. We are alike, eat the same food, we are practically brothers and sisters. She added, “They now know that Pakistanis look like us, have the same kind of hair, speak like us, speak a little better in Urdu. OTT platforms have given us this freedom, where prohibitions and politics are all put aside, and we can reach Indian audiences through our shows and the response has been overwhelming. “ The actress also mentioned that her role in “Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam” is very different from the kind of person she is in real life. “I don’t get angry very easily in real life. But when I play a character, we have to bring those emotions. The beauty of being an actor is being able to express myself through my characters. I’m not a femme fatale at all in real life, I’m a very straightforward girl, but that’s the role I played in this show, “she said. “’Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam’ is a show full of courage, impertinence and power. It has been a pleasure working on this show which tells the stories of strong and fearless women who go all the way to get what they want. Directed by Meenu Gaur, ‘Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam’ is a six-part anthology that will feature the stories of seven women. The show is written by Farjad Nabi and Meenu Gaur, and takes place in a neighborhood full of secrets and provides a glimpse into what happens when women decide not to kneel in front of so-called society and make their destiny. . The show also features Sarwat Gilani, Mehar Bano, Eman Suleman, Faiza Gillani among other popular faces. It will begin airing from December 10 on ZEE5. (IANS)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sambadenglish.com/pakistani-actress-sanam-saeed-wants-to-work-with-bollywood-star-aamir-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos