Entertainment
Hamilton actor Paul Oakley Stovall on the role of George Washington and the power of unity
Hamilton is back in North Texas through December 5 at Fair Parks Music Hall as part of the Dallas Summer Musicals series.
Lin-Manuel Mirandas’ award-winning musical about Alexander Hamilton debuted in Dallas in 2019. But after the pandemic, neither the cast nor the audiences are the same. This season is expected to be a whole different experience for many.
I think the pandemic has taught us a lot about justice, about how we should treat each other with dignity and equality, says actor Paul Oakley Stovall, who plays George Washington in the musical.
I want people to leave knowing that we all built this [the country] together. Not everyone is credited. Not everyone made a lot of money with it. But as long as we breathe, we can solve this problem.
With his non-traditional way of telling an important part of American history and his musical mix of hip-hop, R&B, pop and even soul Hamilton has resonated with the immigrant community and young people since its premiere in 2015, which has not gone unnoticed by its actors.
Some people see an inspiring story about immigrants who helped establish this nation with slaves, Stovall says. Others will have a revelation of how everything blacks and Latinos have contributed has been erased. And, most likely, there are a lot of reactions and opinions, but our hope is to spark curiosity, especially among young people, to inspire them to explore their past, so that it can illuminate their future.
For Chicago-born Stovall, playing George Washington was a challenge that inspired him to fight for his own dreams.
The more I play it, the more I realize it was a man. We often tend to think of these people as mythical characters, gods or goddesses. But Washington had two feet, one heart, one head, two eyes, he used the toilet, and that’s how I can connect with him, the actor says.
Doing it this way makes you think we humans are amazing. He was just a human being and he did wonderful things. So there is a lot of potential for success, especially among young people.
Immersing himself in the era of our nation’s birth has taught Stovall to appreciate the value of courageously and lucidly taking advantage of these unique opportunities in life.
At that time, words were very important. If you wanted to say something, you had to be very clear, because you only had one chance, says Stovall, who is also a screenwriter and producer. You couldn’t go back and rewrite your letter, you had to say how you felt, and you had to take the time to communicate, and I wish we could have that again.
Being part of a musical that requires a lot of mental and physical agility was a challenge that Stovall was able to overcome thanks to his passion for tennis.
I think tennis and theater are quite similar because of the agility you need to have in tennis, he says. The ball is moving and you have to decide whether to go up, down or forward. And you have to be very fit.
Details
Hamilton until December 5 at Fair Parks Music Hall, 909 First Ave., Dallas. $ 49 to $ 189. For more information visit dallassumermusicals.org.
Sources
2/ https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment/performing-arts/2021/11/19/hamilton-actor-paul-oakley-stovall-on-playing-george-washington-and-the-power-of-unity/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]