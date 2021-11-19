Hamilton actor Paul Oakley Stovall on the role of George Washington and the power of unity

Hamilton is back in North Texas through December 5 at Fair Parks Music Hall as part of the Dallas Summer Musicals series.

Lin-Manuel Mirandas’ award-winning musical about Alexander Hamilton debuted in Dallas in 2019. But after the pandemic, neither the cast nor the audiences are the same. This season is expected to be a whole different experience for many.

I think the pandemic has taught us a lot about justice, about how we should treat each other with dignity and equality, says actor Paul Oakley Stovall, who plays George Washington in the musical.

I want people to leave knowing that we all built this [the country] together. Not everyone is credited. Not everyone made a lot of money with it. But as long as we breathe, we can solve this problem.

Paul Oakley Stovall plays George Washington in “Hamilton” (Courteous)

With his non-traditional way of telling an important part of American history and his musical mix of hip-hop, R&B, pop and even soul Hamilton has resonated with the immigrant community and young people since its premiere in 2015, which has not gone unnoticed by its actors.

Some people see an inspiring story about immigrants who helped establish this nation with slaves, Stovall says. Others will have a revelation of how everything blacks and Latinos have contributed has been erased. And, most likely, there are a lot of reactions and opinions, but our hope is to spark curiosity, especially among young people, to inspire them to explore their past, so that it can illuminate their future.

For Chicago-born Stovall, playing George Washington was a challenge that inspired him to fight for his own dreams.

The more I play it, the more I realize it was a man. We often tend to think of these people as mythical characters, gods or goddesses. But Washington had two feet, one heart, one head, two eyes, he used the toilet, and that’s how I can connect with him, the actor says.

Doing it this way makes you think we humans are amazing. He was just a human being and he did wonderful things. So there is a lot of potential for success, especially among young people.

Immersing himself in the era of our nation’s birth has taught Stovall to appreciate the value of courageously and lucidly taking advantage of these unique opportunities in life.

Julia K. Harriman, Sabrina Sloan and Isa Briones perform in the “Hamilton” production of the nationwide tour Angelica. (Joan Marcus / Hamilton National Tour)

At that time, words were very important. If you wanted to say something, you had to be very clear, because you only had one chance, says Stovall, who is also a screenwriter and producer. You couldn’t go back and rewrite your letter, you had to say how you felt, and you had to take the time to communicate, and I wish we could have that again.

Being part of a musical that requires a lot of mental and physical agility was a challenge that Stovall was able to overcome thanks to his passion for tennis.

I think tennis and theater are quite similar because of the agility you need to have in tennis, he says. The ball is moving and you have to decide whether to go up, down or forward. And you have to be very fit.

Details

Hamilton until December 5 at Fair Parks Music Hall, 909 First Ave., Dallas. $ 49 to $ 189. For more information visit dallassumermusicals.org.