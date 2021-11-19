“Tic, Tic … Boom!” “And critic” Encanto “: Lin-Manuel Miranda does not throw his films





After her previous work “In the Heights” became a critically admired film (so little seen), Miranda made her directorial debut with “Tick, Tick … Boom!”, A love adaptation of the came from the creator of “Rent” Jonathan Larson- stage history and wrote eight original songs for “Encanto,” a Disney animated film starring a predominantly Latinx cast. This follows another animated film, Netflix’s “Vivo,” which he produced in addition to writing the music.

Although working from a screenplay by Steve Levenson (“Dear Evan Hansen”), Miranda clearly approached “Tick, Tick” as a deeply personal ode to musical theater in general and in particular to Larson, who tragically passed away in the day before this would become the record-breaking race for “Rent” at the age of 35.

Skillfully developing the source material into a film, the film is anchored by a sensational performance by Andrew Garfield as Larson, the title referring to the feeling that his bravado of becoming “the future of musical theater” is running out, hurry up. , in his eyes, as his 30th birthday approaches.

Capturing the creative process on film also poses a tricky proposition, but Miranda mostly manages to do this, while conveying the palpable anxiety Larson feels about the moment he passes from a writer waiting tables to make ends meet. to become “a waiter with a hobby.”

Echoes of “Rent” are everywhere, too, reflecting how Larson eventually went from trying to sell an esoteric concept in the future to writing about topics very close to home, including struggles to keep the lights on (literally). and the ravages of AIDS at the time. “Tic, Tic … Boom!” is filled with happy surprises, and Garfield receives the able support of Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesus and Vanessa Hudgens, as well as Bradley Whitford as legendary composer Stephen Sondheim. While Larson took the right advice when deciding to “write what you know,” Miranda, as a director, also took that advice to heart. As for “Encanto,” feeling like an outcast is one of the most enduring themes in Disney animation, which has become more relevant as these films have moved in a more progressive direction than Walt’s early days. “Encanto” reflects a more recent tradition, in a film about what makes us special, seriously enlivened, once again, by Miranda’s musical gifts. Miranda did the same for “Moana” and “Encanto” has many similar charms, with a healthy dose of “The Incredibles” emphasizing an overpowered family. The main departure, and interestingly, is the absence of a traditional villain, an absence felt but mostly overcome by the warmth and energy behind the execution, which effectively draws audiences into the story. Set in a magical city in Colombia, Disney’s 60th animated feature film begins with a nod to a particularly sober real-world phenomenon, namely the plight of refugees. But in the midst of their loss comes the magic that made the Madrigal family flourish, each possessing a remarkable gift under the watchful eye of Matriarch Alma (Mara Cecilia Botero). Everyone, that is to say except Mirabel (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s” Stephanie Beatriz), who emerged empty-handed from the gift ritual, still determined to be as much part of the family as her. parents and sisters. “Gift or no gift, I’m just as special as the rest of my family,” Mirabel tells the local children, but she seems to doubt the truth as much as they do. Yet just as one of Mirabel’s cousins ​​matures and her sister is about to get married, strange things start to happen, with signs that the family’s magic is starting to fade away. . Mirabel thus becomes Cassandra’s danger warning, something her grandmother has no interest in hearing, simply reinforcing Miirabel’s feeling that it was her responsibility to save everyone. Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard (“Zootopia”) and co-directed by Charise Castro Smith, “Encanto” makes up for the lack of traditional conflict with a colorful world filled with power and an abundance of music. “I’ll never be good enough for you,” said an exasperated Mirabel at one point. Fortunately, “Encanto” is good enough for families looking for a pinch of that animated Disney magic, as is “Tick, Tick … Boom!” brings the theater into the house. “Tic, Tic … Boom!” premieres November 19 on Netflix. “Encanto” will premiere in US theaters on November 24. It is classified PG.

