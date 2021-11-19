Tom Holland reacts to paparazzi photos of him and Zendaya kissing, says we felt deprived of our privacy: Bollywood News

Tom Holland explained how his Spiderman: No Way Home cO star Zendaya taught him that managing fame is a job too. Holland also opened up about how he felt when photos of him with Zendaya in a car sharing a kiss were shared online, saying: We kind of felt deprived of our privacy.

In a recent interview with GQ, Holland said, “Having Zendaya in my life has helped my sanity so much. She is so good at being the role model for young boys and girls. When someone comes, like, can I have a pic ?, it’s never a bad time. While my first reaction was: Why are you talking to me? Leave me alone. Zendaya taught her that being famous is also a job. So he learned to smile for every photo, to kiss every fan, to meet and greet at Disneyland. To be always on.

Holland also added how fame can start to make your dreams come true, just like nightmares. And so it was this summer, when photos appeared in the tabloid press of Holland and Zendaya in a car in LA, kissing. One of the downsides to our fame is that privacy is no longer really in our control, and a moment that you think is between two people who love each other very much is now a moment shared with the whole world, Holland said. .

I have always been very determined to keep my privacy private, as I share a large part of my life with the world anyway, he added. We kind of felt deprived of our privacy. I don’t think it’s the fact of not being ready. It’s just that we didn’t want to.

Holland also knows that hell will be on a world press tour soon, facing endless questions about it. It’s not a conversation I can have without her, he said. You know, I respect her too much to say it’s not my story. This is our story. And well talk about what it is when were ready to talk about it together.

It was quite weird and weird, confusing and overwhelming, Zendaya told GQ. The equal feeling [we both share] it’s just that when you really love someone and you care about someone, certain times or things, you wish they were yours. I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and experience and experience and appreciate among the two people who love each other.

Hollands’ private life had been in the press before, but it was different. Fans of Hollands and Zendayas had long been obsessed with whether the couple were together. Some have argued that it must be a publicity stunt.

On the job side, Tom Hollands Spiderman: No way home starring Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, William Dafoe and Jamie Foxx and is set for release on December 17, 2021.

