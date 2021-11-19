‘Spider-Man’ actor Tom Holland doesn’t know if franchise needs Peter Parker

Marvel Studios has been busy in 2021, but Spider-Man: No Path Home remains one of his most anticipated projects of the year. The upcoming film promises to throw Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Parker (Tom Holland) into previously uncharted territory, pitting him against Spider-Man villains from other corners of the multiverse. There is a lot of suspense ahead of the new film, especially since the actor’s future as Spider-Man is unclear.

While Holland hasn’t said whether he intends to stay in the role or not, he recently suggested that another future might be the best for the franchise – one that centers around Miles Morales.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Could Be The End Of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker

While Marvel fans aren’t sure if they’ll see Holland’s Spider-Man again, they are. Spider-Man: No Path Home represents an end. Bring the Back home The trilogy ended, the upcoming film was billed as a finale. Not only Spider Man Actors Holland and Zendaya admit it in an interview, but Holland recently said GQ that he currently has no contractual obligations for the role.

That’s not to say his contract can’t be renewed, but it does leave questions about the future of the franchise. There is already a debate on whether or not future Spider-Man films will take place in the MCU or the Sonyverse. However, Holland cannot join either. It could take the Spider-Man franchise down a very interesting path.

Tom Holland isn’t sure the franchise needs Peter Parker

Along with Holland’s uncertainty about his own desire to continue playing Peter Parker, there’s another reason the Spider-Man actor might see Spider-Man: No Path Home being his last hurray. Holland told GQ it might be time for the franchise to focus on a new character. After all, Peter Parker is far from the only person to wear the Spidey costume in Marvel Comics. And Holland thinks Miles Morales could prove to be a compelling lead for future films:

Maybe it’s time for me to move on. Maybe what’s best about Spider-Man is that they’re doing a Miles Morales movie. I also have to take Peter Parker into account, because he is an integral part of my life. “

Fans have already met Miles Morales in Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but they haven’t seen it in live action yet. If the animated feature is anything to judge, however, it would make a great follow-up to Holland’s Peter Parker.

Could the actor be right that Miles Morales is Spider-Man’s future?

After three Spider-Man series focusing on different versions of Peter Parker, Holland may be right. It’s no secret the MCU is pushing for more diversity in its future endeavors, and adding Miles Morales to its roster of heroes would certainly help the studio deliver on that promise.

There is also the success of Sony Into the Spider-Verse to consider. The animated film is Sony’s most critically acclaimed Spider-Man installment, and it even won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2019. Add to that its box office success, and it’s undeniable that moviegoers enjoyed following Miles Morales. Because of this, Holland might be right that a new Spider-Man is a welcome change of pace.

And with Peter and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) opening the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel and Sony both have a path to bringing Miles into the mix. Of course, they might as well keep Peter and Miles, with two separate actors playing Spider-Man. With multiple universes coming into play, just about anything is possible.

Hopefully fans will have more answers about Spider-Man’s future when Spider-Man: No Path Home finally arrives. The film is currently set to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.