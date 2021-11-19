Binge Weekend: Vivaah to Tanu Weds Manu Returns; 5 Bollywood movies to watch to add charm to wedding season





While the Diwali fever is over in India, it is time for wedding season across the country. In fact, it’s raining weddings across the country and the showbiz industry is also being taken over by the wedding fever. Recently, we saw Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa getting married in an intimate ceremony, while Shraddha Arya also married her man from her Bhagya. That’s not all. Ankita Lokhande is also set to tie the knot while couples like Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, etc., are expected to tie the knot soon. Clearly the wedding season is in full swing and not just in Bollywood but in general as well. As we prepare for wedding season, the Bollywood industry has also made several films that are perfectly suited for the wedding occasion. In this wedding season, here are 5 movies you can watch with your family over the weekend that will add to the excitement and charm of the current wedding season. Vivah Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Vivaah is a popular romantic drama starring Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao in the lead role. The film revolves around the couple Prem and Poonam who turned out to be the perfect example of old school and unconditional love. Vivaah perfect captures a couple’s journey from engagement to marriage, excitement, love, nervousness, and more. Hum Aapke Hain Koun This Sooraj Barjatya, released in 1994, has proven to be a cult classic of the family drama genre. Starring Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Behl, Renuka Shahane, Anupam Kher, Alok Nath and Reema Lagoo as the lead, Hum Aapke Hain Koun was a blockbuster film that was about a married couple, family relations, unconditional love and always having each other is back. Tanu marries the return of Manu With Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan in the lead, Tanu Weds Manu Returns is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2011 romantic comedy Tanu Weds Manu. The film presents the post-marriage life of Tanu and Manu, played by Kangana and Madhavan respectively. In fact, this director of Aanand L Rai also featured Manu’s quest to find the love of his life where he ends up meeting Tanu’s lookalike, Kusum Sangwan, and decides to marry him. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Can this list be complete without mentioning Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge? Clearly the answer is no. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead, this director Aditya Chopra is a cult classic that has continued to win hearts for nearly 25 years. The film revolves around a couple Raj and Simran who end up falling in love on a trip to Europe and how the guy travels to India to woo his sweetheart’s family. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania With Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead, this director of Shashank Khaitan is a romantic comedy that is still a favorite among millennials. The film features Alia as the bride who will do jugaad for her creator bridal lehenga and ends up falling in love with a local guy instead of her NRI fiance. And then begins the quest to woo the girl’s family. READ ALSO : Karisma Kapoor romance Salman Khan in this throwback pic will make you nostalgic; Can you guess the song?

