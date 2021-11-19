Entertainment
Meet the voice actors of Garnet’s WarnerBros MultiVersus in Reindog
MultiVersus is a free-to-play cross-platform fighting game announced today, November 18, 2021, the game will feature Shaggyfrom Scooby-Doo, Garnet, and an original character named Reindog.
All of these characters will face off in a new platform fighter inspired by Super Smash Bros. called MultiVersus, Warner Bros. The Warner Bros. platform fighter long-awaited and long-awaited is finally revealed
Here are the voice actors of WarnerBros MultiVersus from Garnet to Reindog. Let’s meet up with the cast of the show that will launch next year.
Meet the voice actors in WarnerBros MultiVersus
Arya Stark Maisie Williams
Margaret Constance Williams is an English actress who made her acting debut as Arya Stark in the HBO drama series Game of Thrones.
Arya Stark is the third child of Eddard Stark and Catelyn Stark and
Batman Kevin Conroy
Kevin Conroy is a 65-year-old American actor who is best known as the voice behind the DC Comic Book superhero Batman. He will feature in the animated series as well as MultiVersus playing his original character.
Batman is a superhero who appears in American comics published by DC Comics.
Bugs Bunny and Tom and Jerry Eric Bauza
Eric Bauza is an American voice actor and actor who is a man of many talents. As he is the current voice actor of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, Pep Le Pewand Marvin the Martian. He and Jeff Bergman take turns to express these iconic characters.
Finn the human Jeremy Shada
is a 24-year-old American actor, musician and singer best known for his vocal work as Finn the Human from Adventure Time and Lance in Voltron: Legendary Defender.
Finn Mertens aka Finn the Human was created by Pendleton Ward. Although the recent Adventure Time special literally kicks off, indicating that his character is dead.
Garnet Estelle
Estelle Fanta Swaray is a British rapper and singer best known for appearing in American Boy with Kanye West. However, what many don’t know is that she’s also an actress and was a part of Steven Universe.
Garnet is the character for which Estelle is the voiceover of Steven Universe. The character was designed by Sugar and is based on Estelle and her music.
Harley quinn tara strong
Tara Lyn Strong is an actress known for her voice over work in animation and video games. She is known for her roles as Raven in Teen Titans, Rugrats Dil and Power Puff Girls Bubbles.
Jake the dogJohn DiMaggio
John William DiMaggio is an American actor famous for his voice over roles, especially Jake the Dog in Adventure Time. He has appeared in other cartoons such as Bender on Futurama, Marcus Fenix in the Gears of War series and Dr Drakken on Kim Possible,
Reindog Andrew Frankel
Andrew Frankel is the voice of Jonny Quest & Fancy Fancy
on Jellystone! from the HBOmax show. He has his own home studio for which he records songs and he also coaches and gives advice to budding actors.
Shaggy Matthew Lillard
Matthew Lyn Lillard is an American actor and producer. He is best known for his role as Shaggy in Scooby-Doo. He was cast as the dog in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action movie and reprized his role in the 2004 sequel Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.
Along with this, he also played Chip Sutphin in Serial Mom, Emmanuel Cereal Killer Goldstein in Hackers, Stu Macher in Scream, Stevo in SLC Punk !, Brock Hudson in Shes All That and Billy Brubaker in Summer Catch.
Steven Universe Daniel DiVenere
Daniel DiVenere is an American actor who is also the voice of Chandler McCann in TheLoud House. However, he now takes on the role of Steven Universe in MultiVersus. Steven Universe is originally voiced by Zach Callison, not Daniel DiVenere, so fans are super excited to see the debut.
Superman George Newbern
George Young Newbern is an American actor, who will assume the new role of Superman.
Along with that, you might recognize him for his roles as Charlie on ABC’s Scandal and Bryan MacKenzie on Father of the Bride and Its Sequel. On top of that, he played Danny in Friends and had a recurring role as Julias Payne’s son in Designing Women.
Wonder Woman Abby Trott
Abby Lee Trott is an American singer and voice actor who resides in Los Angeles to pursue her passions. She’s actually English and you can recognize her voice as the singer of Lifelight, which is the opening theme of Super Smash Bros. She often sings for Carmen Sandiego and Shopkins and Wonder Woman is her last voice role.
