Robert Plant does not intend to retire | Entertainment

Robert Plant does not intend to retire from music.
The Led Zeppelin frontman released his second duet album, Raise The Roof, with Alison Krauss today (11.19.21), and the 73-year-old musician has insisted he still really enjoys what he likes. done and not ready to call he is stopping anytime soon.
In an interview with British newspaper The Daily Telegraph, Robert said: I was 19 when I first rehearsed Led Zeppelin, and I was 32 when [drummer] John [Bonham] passed away, that terrible moment.
People would say to me: Well, you must have done enough by now? Enough f ****** what? Enough to retire!
“So imagine the blessing of being 40 years later, and I still don’t know enough to stop in any way.
“There is always something new to learn, a new place to take it. I love it.
As someone who enjoys learning something new, the “Stairway to Heaven” hitmaker was more than happy to become Alison’s student of harmonies.
The rocker joked that he was too busy being a “rock’n’roll cliché” to know the “strict melodies” and proper harmonization when he was at Zeppelin, so he jumped at the chance. to be coached by a violin and harmony expert, Alison, on how best to compliment her voice.
He recently said: “As an English singer, I’m used to trying the normal pop / rock stuff that I could have done with Zep on ‘Thank You’ or ‘Little Drops Of Rain’.
“But Alison comes from a different world.
“She always has a hard time telling me that while she was flying my kite in the back of a van, she had been in violin competitions for seven years.
“She never went to prom because she was around harmonizing when I was already becoming a rock’n’roll cliché at a very young age.
“She coaches me and offers me alternatives to strengthen her voice.
“She hears how you can embellish a melody.
“I was learning all of this Chitlin ‘Circuit phrasing in the mid-60s, so I didn’t know the strict melodies.
“I was very happy to put myself in the student position to see if I could do it.”
‘Raise The Roof’ comes 14 years after the Grammy-winning album ‘Raising Sand’.
