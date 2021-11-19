Chinese box office teetering amid politics, pandemic and Hollywood freeze

Right after China’s long national day on October 10, Chinese social media was covered in red and gold memes and posts celebrating the annual box office to date hitting the $ 6.26 billion mark ($ 40 billion). of RMB). The tone was jubilant, celebrating the market’s triumph over the pandemic following the patriotic hit “The Battle of Changjin Lake”.

What has not been trumpeted, however, is that the milestone was reached 62 days later than in 2019, and well 66 days later than in 2018. Currently, it is possible that the box office China’s annual annual rate does not even reach RMB55. 0.8 billion ($ 8.73 billion) reached in 2017.

It may come as a surprise to those who have read the headlines about the country which has set box office records on five different holidays so far this year – New Years Day, February Lunar New Year, Holy -Valentin, the tomb sweeping festival and the May 1st holidays. .

But due to politics, the pandemic, and the Hollywood movie freeze, box office numbers have hovered between extreme holiday highs and daily lows in a year plagued by unprecedented levels of chaos. and uncertainty in the release schedule.

For Hollywood, this is one of China’s most disastrous years in terms of securing exits – a possible inflection point marking a longer-term evaporation of business opportunities that were already limited by restrictions on the import of films so restrictive that they were deemed to violate world trade. The organization reigned over a decade ago.

However, it is China’s ultra-conservative approach to COVID-19 prevention that has made the pandemic the biggest contributor to market uncertainty.

Cases in a single city have sparked cinema closures in all provinces and regions of Xinjiang, Heilongjiang, Hebei and Gansu, with cinemas regularly among the first businesses to close and the last to reopen.

The “zero case tolerance” approach will likely last at least until the Winter Olympics in February and the major annual government plenary sessions in March – meaning exhibitors anywhere outside better-governed cities Beijing and Shanghai must learn to live with the continued possibility that they could be ordered to shut down at any time.

The unknown number of theaters that will be operational at any given time has resulted in an unprecedented number of release date changes. Specifically, the massive “Lake Changjin” commercial success was pushed back to October from its original August date due to a major outbreak in late July.

When others followed suit, a major void was left in late-summer lineup that further depressed domestic box office totals – unexpectedly benefiting Donnie Yen “Raging” actor. Fire ”and to Ryan Reynolds with“ Free Guy, ”the only two movies with loose legs during that time.

So far this year, an unprecedented 29 small and mid-size films have changed at least once their release dates are already set, eight of which have yet to be confirmed. The changing tangle of China’s broadcast schedule is hampering market recovery and development, posing the problem of a potential loss of industry credibility amid already shrinking audiences.

The game of picking the most competitive date in the hopes that it will set up a smaller movie to be the next hit of “Ne Zha” or “Hi Mom” ​​has been particularly complicated this year by the highly unpredictable processing. and unusual from the cinema authorities. of foreign films.

Officials have repeatedly pushed the break on imported shared-revenue films since July, when they cleared the foreign films record to make way for propaganda films celebrating the 100th anniversary of the ruling Communist Party.

The most notable of these are the three Marvel films “Black Widow”, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “The Eternals”, which have a slim chance of reaching the Chinese big screen.

Other studio films submitted for approval with no release news so far include Warner Brother’s “Space Jam: A New Legacy” (US release: July 16) and “Reminiscence” (August 20). ), Disney’s “Ron’s Gone Wrong” (October 22) and “Encanto” (November 24); Sony’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (October 1); and Paramount’s “PAW Patrol” (August 20) and “Clifford the Big Red Dog” (November 10).

More than a month has passed this fall without any news of new film imports. That won’t stop others from trying their luck the rest of the year, including “West Side Story” (December 10), “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (December 17), “The Matrix 4″, ” The King’s Man ”and“ Sing 2 ”(Dec. 22).

“Spider-Man” currently appears to have the best chance of releasing, with a second Chinese trailer widely released online this week.

However, even with the most optimistic distribution plan of two releases per week starting next weekend, “there would be no way to release every movie on this list,” an analysis predicted on the popular blog. Yiqipai Dianying. “We can be pretty sure that a third of them will not be able to hit the Chinese big screen in the next three months.”

This is a problem not only for Hollywood, but also for China, where high ticket prices are supporting the box office as viewership dwindles and sales remain anemic on weekdays and non-holiday weekends.

It’s been the best and worst times for the Chinese box office so far this year, but like the rest of 2021, it’s possible it won’t improve.