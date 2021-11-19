Bollywood Responds to Prime Minister Modi’s Decision to Take Back Farmers’ Law; Kangana Ranaut calls it sad and unfair





Publication date: November 19, 2021 Author: Aditi Shrivastava Jagran The day started with big news when, during his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the three Farmer Laws asking farmers to stop the protest. Addressing the nation today in his speech, the Prime Minister said that I have come today to inform you, the whole country, that we have chosen to repeal the three agricultural laws. We will use the constitutional process to do away with these three agricultural laws during the legislature that begins later this month.





Welcoming the Prime Minister’s decision, many Bollywood stars came in support and showed their gratitude for the decision. Actress Tapsee Pannu, Sonu Sood, Richa Chadda, Himanshi Khurrana congratulated the farmers on their victory. At the same time, actress Kangana Ranaut was extremely opposed to the decision and called it sad and unfair.



Tapsee Pannu congratulated the farmers on their victory Taking to her official Rashmi Rocket fame Tapsee Pannu Twitter account while wishing Happy Gurunanak Jayanti and sharing the news, she wrote Also .. Gurpurab diyaan sab nu vadhaiyaan.

Thanks, @narendramodi ji, @PMOIndia, for taking over agricultural laws. Thank you, farmers, for raising fair demands through peaceful protests. Hope you and your families will happily return to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Parkash Purab today. This is wonderful news!

son sood (@SonuSood) November 19, 2021

Sayani Gupta congratulated the farmers and said that Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Using her Twitter account, actress Sayani Gupta prayed for all of those who lost their lives during the farmers' protest and wrote Congratulations to the Farmers. You have shown that it is possible. The protests are working.

Prayers for all those who have lost their lives. Their sacrifices were not in vain. May God always be with you our Annadaatas! Jai Jawaan Jai Kisaan! Congratulations the farmers. You have shown that it is possible. The protests are working.

Prayers for all those who have lost their lives. Their sacrifices were not in vain.

May God always be with you our Annadaatas!

Jai Jawaan Jai Kisaan! Sayani gupta (@sayanigupta) November 19, 2021

Shruthi Seth is proud of the farmers who hold on So many lives lost. Such a heavy price. But proud of the farmers to have stood their ground, serenely! Jai Kisan. Jai Hind

But proud of the farmers to have stood their ground, serenely! Jai Kisan. I Hind. https://t.co/l9ZDnYsQca Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) November 19, 2021

Kangana Ranaut calls this sad and extremely unfair As the rest of Bollywood celebrates and congratulates the farmer’s victory, Kangana Ranaut shared a screenshot on her Instagram that said street power is the only power that matters, so proven and wrote Sad, Shameful , absolutely unfair. If the people on the streets started making laws and not the government elected to parliament, then even this country is a jihadist nation. Congratulations to everyone who wanted it like this.

