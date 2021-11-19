Office actor Brian Baumgartner wins $ 1 million on Cameo app





Brian Baumgartner found fame on “The Office” and a million dollar fortune on Cameo. Baumgartner, 48, was relatively unknown until he landed the role of goofy accountant Kevin Malone in the US version of the hit sitcom “The Office”, which also starred Steve Carrell, John Krasinksi, Rainn Wilson. , Mindy Kaling, Ed Helms and Bj Novak. , among other comedic actors now beloved for working on the long-running NBC series. The show ended after nine seasons in 2013, but that was just the start of Baumgartner’s career as Cameo’s “most bankable star”, dubbed so in one. recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter with the founder and CEO of the app, Steven Galanis. The comedian reportedly charged $ 195 for each personal message he delivers on the platform, allowing fans to pay celebrities and other public figures to record personal video messages for themselves or, more often, as gifts for others. “The Office” at work in the series finale after nine seasons on NBC. NBCU / NBCUniversal Photo Bank via And it’s no surprise that he enjoys a large corporate client base considering his role in workplace comedy. for whom he charges $ 2,500 for each video. Speaking at the BBC this week, Baumgartner called the concert “rewarding.” Brian Baumgartner and Ed Helms in “The Office”. NBCU / NBCUniversal Photo Bank via “This is how I see Cameo: It’s not about me or getting a message from me. I see it as an attempt by two people to make a connection.” “They want to make a connection so they give this message from me because it brings them back to a moment that they shared together,” he explained, using the example of two people who have already watched “The Office “together using their Cameo to reconnect. Cameo allows users to pay celebrities to record personal video messages for themselves and their friends. Bloomberg via Getty Images “As long as I stay focused on it, and how much people seem to be enjoying it, then it’s actually been very rewarding.” Brian Baumgartner is said to have made at least $ 1 million on the Cameo app. Getty Images Baumgartner also made an appearance on John Oliver’s “Last Week Tonight” last Sunday in a season in which the host had the magical power to summon celebrities with the snap of a finger. “If it’s not a cameo then just get the fk out of my phone,” Baumgartner told Oliver.

