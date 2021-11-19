



Wesley Snipes gives advice to MCU Blade actor Mahershala Ali, telling him to make sure he’s in good shape to avoid injury and enjoy it while it lasts.

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Eternals. Wesley Snipes gives some advice to newbies Blade actor Mahershala Ali. The snipes played Blade for three films under New Line Cinema in partnership with Marvel. The first film dates from 1998 Blade, directed by Stephen Norrington, the second was Blade II, directed by Guillermo del Toro, and the third was Blade trinity, directed by David S. Goyer. Blade was created by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colon in 1973, first appearing in Marvel’s Dracula’s tomb #ten. The character has been featured in a live-action TV series starring Sticky Fingaz and has appeared in numerous animated and comedic appearances since its inception. VIDEO OF THE DAY Mahershala Ali was announced as the new Blade for the MCU onstage at San Diego Comic Con 2019 by Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige. No release date has been announced for the film, but HBO Watchmen scribe,Stacy Osei-Kuffour, was assigned scripting duties, while Rumor has it that Bassam Tariq performs. Ali recently made his first voice-only appearance Blade in the post-credits scene of Eternals with Dane Whitman (Kit Harington). Related: Why Wesley Snipes Isn’t Returning As The Blade In The MCU Talk to Yahoo Films! Kevin Champ, Snipes commented on Ali’s casting as the character, saying he spoke to the actor about the reprise of the role. According to Snipes, there is “no emotional loss” about Ali taking over the role. When asked what advice Snipes would give Ali for playing Blade, the veteran actor had specific things to note, in particular, being in great shape and enjoying the ride. Here is his full comment: “Make sure you’re in shape, man. Make sure you’re in shape. Try not to hurt yourself, that’s a big deal. The requirements of an action movie are that you have to be a elite athlete. And be well conditioned to survive and avoid injury. And enjoy it while it lasts. “ Ali won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the drama Moonlight in 2017, then again for Green book in 2019. The actor has featured prominently in a number of high-profile projects over the years, including Netflix Card castle, HBO Real detective, Marvel / Netflix Luke Cage, HBO Treme, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Parts 1 and 2. Ali also did voice work for Amazon Invincible and for 2018 Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. The snipes left an indelible mark on the character of Blade during his tenure, which is a legacy he will always carry. Thankfully, the actor was gracious with the passing of the torch, which shows respect for the character, while also keeping his peace by moving him forward on the MCU board. While many would have liked to see Snipes continue in the role, the age factor would have caught up quickly as there is a 12-year gap between the actors. Ali is an excellent choice for the role, however, and will surely give a unique twist to the legacy Snipes has left in his wake, which will honor his contributions, while also creating a new take that will likely be emulated when the time comes to pass. again the torch. Next: How Eternals’ Credits Scene Sets Up Blade’s MCU Future Source: Kevin Champ Harry Styles’ MCU character officially revealed in Eternals poster

About the Author Paul shirey

(291 published articles)

Paul Shirey is Senior Writer for Screen Rant. A former editor-in-chief of JoBlo.com, he has over a decade of writing and reporting on the entertainment industry and has covered everything from Comic Con to CinemaCon to Star Wars Celebration, as well as numerous tours and junkets everywhere. the world. He is passionate about movies, comics, television and spends way too much on collectibles. A proud dad, combat veteran, dog lover, gym rat, coffee enthusiast and equal opportunities donut devourer, you can follow his daily exploits on Twitter and Instagram, as well as videos YouTube on The Arctic Ninja Network. More from Paul Shirey

