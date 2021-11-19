Who is Jonah Falcon, actor claiming to have the biggest penis in the world?





Jonah Falcon, a man who claims to have the world’s biggest penis, made headlines after appearing on ITVs This Morning. The 51-year-old actor sat down with hosts Phillip Schofield and Josie Gibson to discuss the details of his manhood, as well as some preconceptions people have about him. Viewers want to know more about him, his career and his social media profiles. So who is Jonah Falcon? < style="display:block;padding-top:56.2500%;"/> Who is Jonah Falcon? Jonah Falcon is an American actor and television presenter. He was born on July 29, 1970 in Brooklyn. He decided to pursue an acting career and studied acting at a state college. Jonah has several acting credits to her credit in television series such asMelrose Square,The SopranosandLaw and order, as well as an uncredited role in the 2001 film A beautiful spirit. He also hosted the television show Talkin Yankees hosted by Jonah Falcon. In an interview with Outsidemagazine, Jonah came out as bisexual, saying at the time: I’ve spent my life doing whatever people sexually wanted to get noticed. I am desired and I want, but I am also invisible. Most people really don’t see me at all. Jonahs This Morning appearance goes viral Jonah’s name began appearing on the internet shortly after appearing on This morning Thursday, November 18. Speaking to presenters Phillip Schofield and Josie Gibson, the actor spoke about some of the labels other people have given him and explained: For some reason being over 13 inches means I’m a bad person, or I’m selfish, or I’m a star, or I’m stupid, or I’m a ** t. Also, I’m sick of having people wanting me to measure it in front of them. I’ve done this 10,000 times enough! Jonah went on to say that he has had romantic relationships with several stars in the entertainment industry, including Oscar-winning stars. It’s a real compliment when p ** n actors and actresses say I’m taller than any partner they’ve ever had, he said. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.2500%;"/> Is Jonas on Instagram? Yes, Jonah is on Instagram! You can find it under the handle @ jonahfalcon1970 where he gained nearly 3,000 subscribers. The actor has documented his trip to London and regularly shares photos of himself to keep his followers in the loop. He’s also on Twitter and you follow him @JonahFalcon. This content could not be loaded < style="display:block;padding-top:100.0000%;"/> Silent night | official trailer < style="display:block;padding-top:56.2500%;"/> BridTV 6729 Silent night | official trailer 902866 902866 center 13872 In other news, Tiger King 2: who is Tim Stark and where is he now?

