Decode the lyrics about love, divorce





Take it slow We! Adeles long-awaited fourth record, 30, is finally here and already has fans looking for their handkerchiefs. The 33-year-old singers’ album was released on Friday, November 19, nearly six years after 25beginnings. Ahead of the new music’s release, Adele admitted working on the record was a saving grace amid her divorce from Simon konecki. It felt like it really helped me, this album said Grammy winner Zane Lowe during an interview on Apple Musics Beats 1 on Wednesday, November 17. It really is. And I really believe, like, when we started the interview where I was like, there isn’t a occasion or a storyline or a feeling where there isn’t the perfect song for it somewhere. I really believe, and I’m not cocky or anything like that here, it’s just, like, it was my hell. But I really went to hell and came back. The Set Fire to the Rain artist split from Konecki, 47, in 2019 after going public with their romance seven years earlier. They share 9-year-old son Angelo, who was also a big inspiration for the Oscar winner when he was working on 30. I cannot tell his story for him. But I can speak to where he was in there. And it was really, really beautiful, she told Beats 1 of the new song My Little Love, which she dedicated to her son. As I was writing it, I just remember thinking of any child who has gone through a divorce or anyone who has gone through a divorce themselves or anyone who wants to leave a relationship and doesn’t. ever will. I thought of all of them, because my divorce really humanized my parents for me. And this song, in writing it, allowed me to overcome things that my own parents did or didn’t do for me. Before the albums were released, Adele performed a handful of her tracks on her CBS special, Adele one night only, Sunday November 14. In an interview the same evening, the British musician explained that she was not afraid that fans would finally hear her deepest thoughts. There were times when I would write the record, or listen to something and think to myself, it might be a little too private, ”she said. But nothing is as scary as what I’ve been through for the past two [or] three years behind closed doors. When she announced her latest album in October, the Hello singer reflected on the lessons learned amid all of her personal ups and downs. I learned a lot of terrible truths about myself along the way, Adele wrote. I lost many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. I have discovered genuinely useful and healthy mindsets to lead, and I feel like I’ve finally got my feelings back. Scroll down for a full breakdown of the most heartfelt lyrics on 30:

