Ayushmann Khurrana in Tahira Kashyap, Bollywood praises Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka





Kartik Aaryan-starrer Dhamaka is making all the noise this weekend. The film was released on Netflix and marks Kartik’s debut thriller. While Dhamaka is already receiving positive reviews from critics and fans alike, it seems even Bollywood celebrities are enjoying Kartik star Aaryan. CELEBRITIES LOVE KARTIK AARYAN’S DHAMAKA Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media and appreciated Kartik Aaryan’s performance in Dhamaka. He wrote: “I watched #dhamaka last night! Whatta dhamakedaar movie and performances! (Sic).” Ayushmann’s wife Tahira also watched the movie and wrote: “What a lovely, captivating, thrilling and courageous movie! Congratulations @kartikaaryan @madhvaniram @netflix_in. To watch!” Ramesh Taurani also appreciated the achievement of Ram Madhvani. Sidharth P Malhotra also enjoyed the film and shared his review with his fans on Twitter. His tweet read: “I APPRECIATED A DIFFERENT AND STRONG PERFORMANCE FROM MY BROTHER @TheAaryanKartik IN #Dhamaka @ mrunal0801 YOUR ALWAYS A PLEASURE TO WATCH @AmrutaSubhash AS AWESOME U MAAM ALWAYS .. @RamKMIRMIRadhvani). (s I APPRECIATED A DIFFERENT AND SOLID PERFORMANCE FROM MY BROTHER @TheAaryanKartik IN #Dhamaka @ mrunal0801 YOUR ALWAYS A PLEASURE TO WATCH @AmrutaSubhash AS IS AWESOME U MAAM ALWAYS .. @RamKMadhvani MONSIEUR ALWAYS AN ADMIRER pic.twitter.com/KvKq4jwHHQ siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) November 17, 2021 Hansal Mehta also applauded Kartik’s performance and wrote: “#Dhamaka is not an easy film to make. The talented @RamKMadhvani skillfully puts together a claustrophobic narrative and makes a gripping film. The film is about the cruelty of our media and the complexity of human nature. in an exciting way (sic). “ In another tweet, the director wrote: “@TheAaryanKartik avoids his comfort zone with the @RamKMadhvani directed #DhamakaOnNetflix Kartik makes this leap of faith a very confident, compelling and engaging performance. Watch this film for Kartik actor ( sic). “ @TheAaryanKartik avoids his comfort zone with the @RamKMadhvani directed #DhamakaSurNetflix

Kartik makes sure that this leap of faith counts with a very confident, convincing and engaging performance. Watch this film for actor Kartik. Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 18, 2021 #Dhamaka is not an easy movie to make. The accomplished @RamKMadhvani skillfully constructs a claustrophobic narrative and makes an engaging film. The film talks about the cruelty of our media and the complexity of human nature in a gripping way. Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 18, 2021 ABOUT DHAMAKA In Dhamaka, Kartik Aaryan plays Arjun Pathak, a journalist. The story follows Arjun and how his life one day changed when he receives a threatening call about a bombing while on the air. Dhamaka also stars Mrunali Thakur. The film is currently streaming on Netflix. READ ALSO | Kartik Aaryan wraps filming of Dhamaka in 10 days READ ALSO | Netflix’s Dhamaka trailer has been released. Kartik Aaryan’s explosive film releases November 19

