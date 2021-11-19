‘Stranger Things’ actor Finn Wolfhard says he immediately fired his agent on charges of sexual misconduct





Finn Wolfhard in 2017.Santiago Felipe / Getty Images Finn Wolfhard’s agent Tyler Grasham was accused of sexual misconduct by other young actors in 2017.

Wolfhard, then 14, fired Grasham as an agent once he discovered the allegations.

Speak with WaPo, Wolfhard says his response was, “Oh, absolutely fire him. This is crazy.” Finn wolfhard recently said The Washington Post that he didn’t have to think twice before firing his former agent, Tyler Grasham, after allegations of sexual misconduct were brought against him in 2017. In a new interview with the newspaper, the now 18-year-old actor opened up about how he made that decision at the age of 14 and in the midst of public attention with the second season of “It” and “Stranger Things.” “When it comes to something like that, you can’t be personal, like ‘Yeah, but I met him and he’s really nice,’” Wolfhard said. “When something incredibly serious and horrible like that comes out, there’s no going back. When I found out about it, I was like, ‘Oh, absolutely fire him. This is crazy. ‘ I felt so bad for the people who were hurt by this person. “ Graham what described by The Hollywood Reporter as a “prominent” agent to talent agency APA in 2017. As the #MeToo movement brought reports of sexual misconduct to the fore in Hollywood, three named men (and an anonymous accuser) spoke about their alleged experiences with Grasham. The first accuser, actor turned filmmaker Blaise Godbe Lipman spoke with the Hollywood Reporter after posting his story on social media, claiming that Grasham had drunk and sexually assaulted him when he was around 17 or 18. Graham did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment. Grasham was put on leave shortly after the first accuser spoke out and was fired from the APA just hours after Wolfhard let go as his proxy. The APA conducted an internal investigation, and in May 2018, the talent agency says The Wrap that “corrective action” has been taken, but no further comments will be made. The story continues However, the Los Angeles district attorney had decided not to press charges. “Of the four charges against him, two were tried out of time, one was dismissed for lack of sufficient evidence and one was referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office for possible classification as a misdemeanor.” , he added. The Wrap reported in 2018. Wolfhard has since signed with the arts agency CAA. Read the original article on Initiated

