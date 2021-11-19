Entertainment
RainShadow Chorale sings together again
CHIMACUM – Finally, they start singing together, sometimes in the rain.
The RainShadow Chorale will return to the stage for the first time in two years for a concert titled “The Promise of Living,” with performances tonight at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 45 Redeemer Way.
“The dress rehearsal was a thrill, because we were closer to each other and we could really hear,” said member Bruce Cowan, “and we could mix our voices,” that’s what it was. acts.
The chorale is a community working towards one goal, added Beverly Schaaf, who has been viola with RainShadow for a decade now.
The first rehearsal of the season, which took place outside, ended in a light drizzle, recalled Rebecca Rottsolk, artistic director of her final season with the choir. She moved to Seattle, so these gigs are heartfelt for several reasons.
The theme “Promise” “expresses our love of music, our need to have music in our lives and our hope for the future,” said Rottsolk.
Singers perform wearing masks, which is a drag – “no doubt about it,” she added, “but if the choice is to sing with masks or not to sing at all, well you will obviously be singing with a mask … The motto of this program is “This is what it is”, and we take that attitude … We are grateful to make music together. ”
The church can accommodate 200 people or more, Schaaf added, but for each of those concerts, the capacity will be limited to 150.
Tickets are available for donation – $ 20 is suggested for adults, $ 10 for students – via Brownpapertickets.com and at Crossroads Music, 2100 Lawrence St. in Port Townsend.
Members of the public must present full proof of vaccination with photo ID at the door; as for the singers, the mask is obligatory inside the room. For more information see www.rainshadowchorale.org or call 360-379-3458.
The chorale is completely vaccinated; it was not negotiable, Rottsolk said. The rehearsals took place outside or inside the church with all the doors open. And Rottsolk chose the repertoire the RainShadow singers have made over the years, favorites she knew they would love to rehearse, even if it turned out they couldn’t perform live.
The chorale and concerts continue – with 33 singers tonight and Saturday instead of the usual 50.
“Even with these precautions, a number of singers still didn’t feel safe enough to sing together. Usually they lived with a vulnerable person and couldn’t take any additional risks, ”Rottsolk said. “We had thought we had a string quartet, but we just chose not to add complications and more body.”
Pianist Lisa Lanza will appear in concerts this weekend; “She has shared her musical talent with Rottsolk for many years,” noted Schaaf.
During recent rehearsals inside the church, Lanza’s music filled the space, interweaving her notes with the voices of the singers. During Monday night’s windstorm and widespread power outages, Schaaf added, the lights remained on for the chorale rehearsal.
Still, “it was a challenge to bring it all together. I will miss this choir – we have grown together as an artistic community, and I know this will continue after me, ”said Rottsolk.
RainShadow has already hired a guest conductor for their spring concerts: Jolene Dalton Gailey, the retired director of choral singing at Port Angeles High School.
“It was a pleasure to sing together again,” Cowan said of RainShadow’s return. As for wearing the mask, “the audience probably can’t hear our consonants either. But the tone and the feelings will pass.
________
Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]
