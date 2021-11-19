Shah Rukh Khan – AbRam, Aamir Khan





The definition of family is changing in today’s world. A family is not only the parents and children they bring into the world (with their parents, brothers and sisters and others), but it also includes the children who are adopted or welcomed into the world through surrogacy. While people live with their own children and give birth to them on their own, sometimes due to medical complications or even age, this is not possible. At these times, parents opt for surrogacy or adoption. Many Bollywood celebrities, some married and some not, are now experiencing the joys of parenthood by welcoming their offspring through surrogacy. Today, as news of Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough becoming parents through surrogacy hits the headlines, we tell you about other Bollywood stars who have followed a similar path to welcome their child (ren). (s). Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were already parents to Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan when they opted for surrogacy for their third. This Bollywood couple welcomed AbRam Khan in May 2013 and has since become a star in his own right. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Like Shah Rukh Khan, even Aamir Khan was the father of two children – Junaid and Ira when he welcomed his third. While his first two children were born to him and his first wife Reena naturally, Aamir and Kiran Rao opted for IVF surrogacy for Azad Khan Rao. The couple opted for this because Kiran had previously had a miscarriage and there had been complications. Tusshar Kapoor Tusshar Kapoor became a single father through the magic of surrogacy in 2016. The actor welcomed his son Laksshya Kapoor in June 2016. Ekta Kapoor Like her brother, producer Ekta Kapoor also took the path of surrogacy to experience motherhood. This powerful TV and movie personality welcomed her son Ravie Kapoor in January 2019. Karan johar Karan Johar also experiences fatherhood as a single father through surrogacy. The filmmaker is the father of twins Roohi & Yash, born in February 2017. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber all impressed when they adopted a girl named Nisha in 2017. But it was not the end for them to expand their family. In March 2018, the couple announced that they had expanded their family by welcoming twins Noah and Asher, born through surrogacy. Shilpa Shetty Kundra & Raj Kundra In February 2020, Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to social media and informed everyone that the Shetty-Kundra family had a new member. The couple welcomed their daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra with this medical magic. Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough Earlier today, Preity Zinta took to social media and informed everyone that she and Gene are now parents. The couple welcomed twins – Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough. Must read: Aditya Chopra saw Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gully Boy and said Tu Toh Hero Hai; The actor returned with a film response Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/shah-rukh-khan-abram-aamir-khan-azad-more-bollywood-parents-who-broke-the-taboo-of-surrogacy-in-the-country/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos