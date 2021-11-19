CJ ENM goes global with major investment in Hollywood





CJ ENM is making its biggest investment ever, buying control of major Hollywood production assets as it continues to globalize and continue to fight for share in the highly competitive streaming market. As part of the deal, the company will buy 80% of the scripted businesses of Endeavor, a Beverly Hills, Calif., Production company known for the distribution of hits like La La Land (2016). The remaining 20 percent will be held by Endeavor Group Holdings. The scripted activity covers dramas, series and other programs produced using a script. Unscripted cases involve documentaries, reality shows, and other programming that take place without written lines. The deal comes as Korean films, series and dramas impress the world and help make the country a hub of global creativity. Endeavor, which owns IMG, a global talent agency, was forced to sell its scripting business after a deal with the Writers Guild of America (WGA), according to Variety. The WGA said there was a natural conflict of interest between an arts agency and a production company. As part of the deal, CJ ENM will take control of the company with its investment, but co-chairs Graham Taylor and Chris Rice will remain and lead the company. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of next year. CJ ENM, the distributor of Parasite (2019), expects the acquisition to facilitate the distribution of its originals in the global market, using Endeavors’ extensive presence in 19 countries in Europe and Latin America. The company also intends to bring Endeavors’ intellectual property ranging from movies to TV series to its Tving streaming platform.

CJ ENM will also be able to expand its original IP address collection to incorporate that of Endeavor Content, the company said in a statement. The library and wallet which will contain a wide range of IP addresses from around the world will support CJ ENM’s plan to launch its OTT platform, Tving, on a global scale. The two companies began working together in January when Bon Factory, CJ ENM’s drama production company, signed a strategic partnership with Endeavor Content for joint production. The head of Endeavor Group said that a long relationship with Miky Lee, vice president of CJ Group, helped build trust.

Having known Miky Lee for over 25 years, I have no doubts that CJ ENM will be excellent stewards of the studio, accelerating and amplifying his projects on the world stage, said Endeavor CEO Ariel Emanuel. The head of the CJ ENM echoed the expectation.

Ultimately, CJ ENM strives to become a major global studio that encompasses content that attracts global audiences like this agreement with Endeavor Content, we will continue to expand our presence in the global market, said Kang Ho, CEO of CJ ENM. -Sung. Founded in 2017, Endeavor Content has grown into a leading entertainment unit with a wide range of businesses including artist management and the production and distribution of movies and TV series. Endeavor Content has owned, funded and sold over 125 movies and TV series, such as Me Before You (2016) and the Killing Eve TV series, The Night Manager. BY THE EUN-JEE PARK [[email protected]]

