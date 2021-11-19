Inspiration for Dysfunction: Janet Jackson’s Disguise

The team that produces documentaries for The Times asked if I could help determine what influence, if any, Mr. Moonves had on Ms. Jackson’s career in the wake of the Super Bowl scandal. It was reported that he had blacklisted her, but the answer turned out not to be that simple.

Our reporting with former executives at MTV, CBS and Viacom, their parent company at the time, showed Mr. Moonves to be embarrassed and angry. But he didn’t exactly have the power to get Ms. Jackson removed from MTV. The network was headed by an executive named Tom Freston, who did not report to Mr. Moonves. And as powerful as Mr. Moonves was on television, he didn’t control the radio waves or make decisions about whether a DJ from, say, St. Louis would avoid playing Ms. Jackson’s songs. Mr Timberlake apologized faster and easier, while Ms Jackson later told Oprah Winfrey that she regretted apologizing. The undressing was an accident, she argued for years afterward. (She declined to be interviewed for this film.) But more to the point, we wondered, were there any excuses she could have made that would have fixed the narrative about her?

This is a question we imagine viewers will think about, too. Mr. Timberlakes’ career as a solo artist would continue to soar for years to come. Ms. Jackson was almost 40 years old in an industry not known to be kind to aging women, especially black women. But she also became invaluable to conservative groups who were already concerned about the amount of sex and violence on television and who were looking for ways to pressure federal politicians and regulators.

Ms. Jackson was uninvited at the Grammys in 2004. She then lost a deal to play Lena Horne in a film project. What happened that night on the field in Houston, Texas will forever be known to most people as the Janet Jackson incident and it seemed like a good time to think about why.

Just a few months ago, Mr. Timberlake, facing criticism for his treatment of fellow pop star Britney Spears, apologized to her by an Instagram post. He also apologized to Ms Jackson although he didn’t specifically refer to the halftime show, just that he was deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem.

I understand that I have failed in these and many times and have benefited from a system that tolerates misogyny and racism, he wrote.

Mr. Timberlake was once again invited to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2018.