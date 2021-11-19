Entertainment
Inspiration for Dysfunction: Janet Jackson’s Disguise
Do you remember the Justin Timberlake Super Bowl incident? Or maybe you think most people do it like the Janet Jackson scandal.
I was in high school when Mr. Timberlake and Mrs. Jackson performed his song Rock Your Body at the Super Bowl 2004 halftime show. While Mr. Timberlake was singing, did you get naked at the end of that song, he ripped off part of Ms. Jackson’s costume, leaving her chest exposed for a split second.
Well, not all of her breast, there was a metallic ornament on her nipple but the country still lost its head.
There have been congressional hearings and endless media coverage. Comedians and late-night talk show hosts had material for weeks. The clip was replayed on television, delighting teens around the world.
I happened to be studying abroad in the Netherlands, a country that can’t really identify with America’s Puritan views on sex, to put it mildly. News of this national nervous breakdown crossed the Atlantic, where it seemed to disturb the Dutch.
Back in the United States, Ms. Jackson had clearly become a punchline. But I don’t remember anyone wondering why Mr. Timberlake hadn’t done it.
Answering this question propelled our reporting for the latest New York Times documentary, Malfunction: Dressing Janet Jackson, which releases Nov. 19 at 10 p.m. on FX and streaming on Hulu. We asked for input from people who had worked on the halftime show, including then NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue and halftime show director Beth McCarthy- Miller. Seventeen years later, they also still wonder what exactly happened, and if it was deliberate on the part of the artists. But it almost seemed irrelevant. Even if these artists had deliberately denounced Ms. Jackson, why was she the one who seemed to bear the greatest responsibility in the court of public opinion?
The Super Bowl aired on CBS that year, and network manager Leslie Moonves had given Mr. Tagliabue his personal guarantee that the halftime show, which was produced by CBS’s sister company in the The era, MTV, would run smoothly. When the show turned scandalous, Mr. Moonves was furious, according to my reports. It was a frame that had a poster of The Godfather hanging in his office and was known to quote from the movie, especially when it came to waging war on people. He knew how to hold a grudge, according to people who have worked for him over the years.
I knew about Mr. Moonves’ reputation from my reporting on him in 2018, after The New Yorker published the testimonies of 12 women who accused Mr. Moonves of sexual misconduct and, in some cases, retaliation. (Mr. Moonves denied the accusations.) In November 2018, James B. Stewart, Ellen Gabler and I published the article If Bobbie Talks, Im Finished: How Les Moonves Tryed to Silence an Accuser. Mr. Stewart and I began a larger investigation for an upcoming book, and we spent the better part of three years trying to understand, among other things, the power Mr. Moonves wielded throughout his journey. to become one of the most successful television executives. in modern history.
The team that produces documentaries for The Times asked if I could help determine what influence, if any, Mr. Moonves had on Ms. Jackson’s career in the wake of the Super Bowl scandal. It was reported that he had blacklisted her, but the answer turned out not to be that simple.
Our reporting with former executives at MTV, CBS and Viacom, their parent company at the time, showed Mr. Moonves to be embarrassed and angry. But he didn’t exactly have the power to get Ms. Jackson removed from MTV. The network was headed by an executive named Tom Freston, who did not report to Mr. Moonves. And as powerful as Mr. Moonves was on television, he didn’t control the radio waves or make decisions about whether a DJ from, say, St. Louis would avoid playing Ms. Jackson’s songs. Mr Timberlake apologized faster and easier, while Ms Jackson later told Oprah Winfrey that she regretted apologizing. The undressing was an accident, she argued for years afterward. (She declined to be interviewed for this film.) But more to the point, we wondered, were there any excuses she could have made that would have fixed the narrative about her?
This is a question we imagine viewers will think about, too. Mr. Timberlakes’ career as a solo artist would continue to soar for years to come. Ms. Jackson was almost 40 years old in an industry not known to be kind to aging women, especially black women. But she also became invaluable to conservative groups who were already concerned about the amount of sex and violence on television and who were looking for ways to pressure federal politicians and regulators.
Ms. Jackson was uninvited at the Grammys in 2004. She then lost a deal to play Lena Horne in a film project. What happened that night on the field in Houston, Texas will forever be known to most people as the Janet Jackson incident and it seemed like a good time to think about why.
Just a few months ago, Mr. Timberlake, facing criticism for his treatment of fellow pop star Britney Spears, apologized to her by an Instagram post. He also apologized to Ms Jackson although he didn’t specifically refer to the halftime show, just that he was deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem.
I understand that I have failed in these and many times and have benefited from a system that tolerates misogyny and racism, he wrote.
Mr. Timberlake was once again invited to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2018.
