PARK: TV must be political

We all watch television. Some of the more popular shows include military dramas, political dramas, and comedy. Whether we like it or not, the topics covered in today’s television episodes have become both overtly and indirectly political. The question arises: should we separate entertainment from politics?

The number of people who obtain most of their information from digital sources has increased over the past decades. More than 8 in 10 Americans learn from digital sources, according to Pew Research Center .

Technology has changed us and many young people are turning to their phones or televisions as their primary source. Younger generations consume information differently and the tradition of Sunday morning newspapers is dwindling.

If anything, entertainment, especially television, should be about politics. It’s a perfect way to expose people who may not be aware of the current political climate and help them understand in a way that interests them. If not, who else will?

Think about the number of people under 25 who watch the evening news. I have to admit that much of my current knowledge of events comes from “Saturday Night Live” and Twitter. It goes who plays who in the latest Wes Anderson movie that the NFL team lost their starting quarterback to.

But a lot of my world and my new politics also come from these sources. I woke up the day after the 2016 election to a Twitter notification warning me that Donald J. Trump was the 45th President of the United States

Late night shows are popular among American teens, and they have most recently invited politicians and personalities who stray from the norm of movie stars and singers to interview.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (DN.Y.) appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in 2019, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg did a segment on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”. This introduction of different lenses helps bridge the divide between politics and entertainment.

Take “Saturday Night Live” for example. Since 1975, comedians have been tackling politics for entertainment. Over the past five years, the show’s skits have gotten more political, but they just take the most relevant news and turn it into comedy. Yes, this is hugely biased news, but it’s a sure-fire way to educate your audience on political events each week.

They don’t hesitate to poke fun at Trump, Judge Brett Kavanaugh or Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) To name a few. But its liberal bias doesn’t mean the show has too many political skits. It just proves that they’ve found an effective way to discuss relevant headlines that match their target audience.

And what is the most relevant news today? American politics. “Saturday Night Live” averages 2.67 million viewers under the age of 50, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Its younger audience makes it even more important that the comedy show draws sketches of politics. Better yet, successful skits are making their way to bigger news platforms, like The New York Times and CNN, expanding their audience.

“Big Mouth,” a coming-of-age sitcom, is popular among college students. It’s a pretty provocative show about middle and high school kids going through the nightmares of puberty.

If that’s not progressive enough, the show devoted episodes to discussing Planned parenthood and toxic masculinity. That makes “Big Mouth” so much more than a wellness sit-com, but more of a show that brings together dirty humor and real-life issues.

And it’s not all comedy. Police shows like “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” tackle police brutality and racial injustice. The plots of these shows changed after the Black Lives Matter protests and forces Hollywood to think more about how they portray diversity and social issues in these kinds of genres.

Streaming services like Disney + and Netflix even have subsections that showcase and celebrate black stories.

The Netflix show “13 Reasons Why”, based on the book of the same name, discusses suicide prevention, gun control and sexual violence. Many parents are concerned that their kids are watching shows like this, and while I think the show has its flaws, I applaud her for trying to talk about difficult things and educate their audience. mainly adolescent.

So why should we watch these shows? The things that American people more specifically, teenagers and young adults watch on television greatly affect their view of society. People have the choice to ingest any form of television they want, and most people choose to watch entertainment on streaming platforms.

There is a line between political and social issues and entertainment television, and it is okay to cross it. In fact, we should go through it. If these platforms could just give insight into a larger issue of political and social discussion, more people would be exposed.

There is a difference between a 60 minute report and watching our favorite characters on television discuss the effects of gun control or the accessibility of abortions. Making and keeping political television is a big step towards and understand modern society.

Annabel Park is a first year of Rutgers Business School with a specialization in Marketing and a minor in Journalism. His column, “The queue”, is broadcast every other Friday.

* Columns, cartoons and letters do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Targum Publishing Company or its staff.

