Bollywood Roundup: Ranbir Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Saif Ali Khan, and more …

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ to be released in August 2023

Bombay– “Animal”, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next film starring Ranbir Kapoor

is slated for a global release on August 11, 2023.

‘Animal’ was due out earlier on Dussehra 2022.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra. ‘Animal’ marks Vanga’s first association with Ranbir.

The crime film “Animal” is produced by T-series by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Bhadrakali Pictures by Pranay Reddy Vanga and Cine1 Studios by Murad Khetani.

The film marks Vanga’s return as a director after the 2017 Telugu blockbuster “Arjun Reddy” and his equally popular Bollywood remake “Kabir Singh”.

“Animal” is a gangster drama that revolves around the ever-changing nature of the relationship shared by the characters where the protagonist becomes like an animal in nature.

Sushmita Sen calls “Aarya” a rewarding experience

Bombay– Actress Sushmita Sen called her web series “Aarya”, which won her an International Emmy nomination, a rewarding experience as she says it changed her life on many levels.

Sushmita opened up about her Aarya ‘journey, calling the show a reward for any challenges.

She said: “I think before Aarya ‘I was kind of an actor, on a personal level too I faced a lot of challenges, and a tough 5 year period in the end. “felt like the Universe had to reward me because I worked so hard to make it happen! And I can call Aarya” this reward! It happened at the right time, not just professionally.

The actress and former beauty queen added: “Playing Aarya ‘has been a worthy experience and to do so successfully, showcasing the relationship of a mother and a wife who can keep the family together even though the family belongs to the underworld and to the drug mafia, you stick everything together.

“I think Aarya has changed my life on many levels. It was an exciting and charming series as an actor to be a part of. I think it was a whole experience that changed my life for the better for sure. “

The second installment of the series will return to Disney + Hotstar soon and will tell the gripping story of a woman who goes against all odds for the sake of her family and avenges her husband’s murder.

Saif Ali Khan: Rani Mukerji is a very natural actor

New Delhi- Actor Saif Ali Khan praised his “Bunty Aur Babli 2” co-star Rani Mukerji, calling her a “very natural actor” and “one of the best actresses” in the country.

Saif and Rani have previously worked in films such as “Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic”, “Hum Tum” and “Ta Ra Rum Pum”.

Speaking about how their equation has evolved over the years, Saif, in a conversation with IANS, said, “I guess that has changed. At first we were both starting and like I said later we became parents and now Rani owns the production house which was a joke we made on “The Kapil Sharma Show”… “

He added: “But there is definitely a transformation from where we started. We were young actors, we became fathers and mothers respectively and we kind of grew up and became a bit of our own people… ”

The 51-year-old actor isn’t looking back.

“What matters is that you are good on screen today. The good thing about Rani is that she’s a very natural actress and one of the best actresses we have in our country, which really makes up for everything else, ”he said.

Saif added: “I was too keen that we could act together in this movie because I’m not interested in attracting people with everything we’ve done in the past, everything we do right now has to be fabulous and I think it’s because she’s a natural actor.

Yash Raj Films’ “Bunty Aur Babli 2”, due out November 19, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari. It was directed by Varun V. Sharma.

Poonam Dhillon Says She Still Loves Her “Dil Bekaraar” Character

Bombay– Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon, who ruled the 1980s, will be seen trying out the role of Manta Thakur, whom she says is very close to her heart.

The upcoming show eDil Bekaraar ‘, directed by Habib Faizal of eIshaqzaade fame, goes back in time to the magical era of the 80s, when India was on the dawn of a new dawn with several social changes. , political and economic underway by little.

Speaking about his character, Poonam said, “I really enjoyed the character I played in eDil Bekaraar”. It is very close to my heart. This is the character that I have always wanted to play. She is a character of a woman who supports her spouse, who supports her children and she is always there for her family.

“This is the role that I have seen my mother play for ages and it is the role that I have played in my real life. It’s a very relevant role.

eDil Bekaraar ‘explores the love story and ideological clash between Debjani Thakur and Dylan Shekhawat by depicting a humorous family drama set against a backdrop of liberalization and journalism.

In addition to Poonam, it also stars veteran actors like Raj Babbar and Padmini Kolhapure and young talents like Sahher Bambba, Akshay Oberoi, Medha Shankar and Sukhmani Sadana.

Nushrratt on ‘Chhorii’ director: we were so in sync we were finishing each other’s sentences

Bombay– Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has spoken of the chemistry she shares with Vishal Furia, the director of her upcoming movie “Chhorii”.

‘Chhorii’ sees Nushrratt playing a pregnant woman and struggling for her child. The film is directed by Furia, who also directed its Marathi version.

Sharing his experience working with the director, Nushrratt shared, “I love Vishal sir. I love it. It’s a pretty strange story. When we started, he was a little suspicious of me.

“I was making other films and going back and forth, here and there. And he felt like I didn’t have time for Nushrratt to prepare with her because she wasn’t present. She is not there. I have very few days. How do you get her into this film? It’s such a hectic movie for her. It’s something she hasn’t done before ”. I don’t think he was sure I could be successful or not. Because there was not enough time to prepare for it.

The actress added, “I really feel like when a director or whoever chooses an actor for a movie, it is also their responsibility to trust an actor. Of course, some actors may lack confidence. Some actors will probably show up whether they bring something or not.

“So I said relax, I’ll take care of it.” Let’s go to the shoot and I think it wasn’t even 24 hours, where Vishal sir and I were so in sync, where he was just watching me from the monitor, and I knew what he was saying, or I would watch him suddenly, and he would know what I was going to do or not.

The “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” star explained how Furia would make him try different things for the film.

“And I would go tell him, sir, I did it like that, but may I add this?” Where can I do it? And he’s like, ewohi bolne aa raha tha tereko, ke aise karle, aise try kar ‘(I was just going to tell you the same thing, do like this or do that). He would see me try different things, and you know what, it was, it works. So it took us 24 to 48 hours. But after that, we were so in sync that we finished each other’s sentences.

“And the people on the set were really looking at us like, how is this? Like, did you all do homework and come over? Literally, Vishal sir said that for two or three days, and I walked in, and I’m like sir, I think we should. And he said, I just said that. And I’m like, oh, wow, great, ”she concluded. (IANS)