How Oscar-nominated film composers diversify Hollywood – Billboard
Before Michael Abels was selected to mark the 2017 film Get out, he was a music teacher who wrote concert music, much of which was uploaded to YouTube. He had only ‘dozens’ of views, he said,’ but among those, several dozen were [director] Jordan Peele.
“He was looking for someone who could write for orchestra, but who also has some familiarity with the Black experience,” says Abels. “At our first meeting he said, ‘I want this score to have an African American voice, both metaphorically and literally. “”
The story of Abels’ discovery was born out of luck, but also shed light on a problem musicians and composers too often face: access. That’s why, a year after composing Peele’s hit horror film, Abels co-founded the Composers Diversity Collective, a networking space especially for composers of color. “What is needed is for established composers to provide not only mentorship but also on-the-job training to young musicians who are not from the composer’s background,” he says.
Also in 2018, NBCUniversal launched its Universal Composers initiative (with Abels as an advisor), providing professional mentorship to emerging composers from diverse backgrounds. The program, which facilitates direct links between composers and studio directors, is in its early stages. Still, Universal Film Music and World Publishing President Mike Knobloch said all eight composers in his first class have since secured scoring jobs, while the second group has included Bridgerton Pierre Charles, assistant to composer Kris Bowers.
Bowers – a possible nominee for Best Original Score at the 94th Annual Academy Awards with king richard – adds that investing in music education classes can also level the gap between composers of color and whites. “My parents had to drive all over town for me to be part of the best music school because it wasn’t near our home,” he says. “They had to work hard to find this information, and I was always one of the only black children in space.” Beyond that, a lack of existing representation can be a deterrent for “musically gifted black and brown children who think they are rappers, singers or producers in musical genres they already see themselves in,” Bowers continues.
“I remember being a little frustrated with some projects that came to me just because I was a black composer, and not because of anything to do with my music,” he adds. “It could be a hip-hop score and… it’s not necessarily the most natural thing in my approach to composition.”
Bowers and Jeymes Samuel (The more they fall) believe that diversifying the ranks of Hollywood composers will not only demonstrate the strength of artists of color, but also bring film scores to the future. Bowers cites how Jon Batiste’s jazz-inspired work on Soul Made him “happy to hear how authentic and rooted the sound was in New York”. Sharing the award with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Batiste became the third black composer to win an Oscar in the music category after Prince and Herbie Hancock in the 1980s.
By marking Get out, which features African voices speaking in Swahili juxtaposed to the frightening rhythm of the main title, Abels and Peele coined the term “horror of the gospel”. And in the contemporary West The more they fall, director-songwriter-producer Samuel used African and Caribbean sounds, mixing orchestral sounds with strong sub-bass and a dub echo guitar. The score is “considerably modernized because of the places I culturally go to bring it all together in one soundscape,” he says.
Samuel hopes his work will inspire more composers of color to draw inspiration from their cultural backgrounds when they enter the industry. “When we ask ourselves how to access positions of power, we respond with, ‘We are the positions of power,’” he says. “Let’s use it.”
