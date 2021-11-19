Spotlight on Local Entertainment Lists | Calendar





ETC. Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2022: 7 p.m. March 20, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield, Washington. Feature routines form the TV broadcast alongside new numbers choreographed specifically for live presentation, ranging from age-old dancers like the quickstep and foxtrot to Latin styles like cha-cha, salsa and tango. Tickets available on ilaniresort.com Where ticketmaster.com. Cost: $ 39 and $ 59 per person. VIP packages available through dwtstour.com where fans can purchase premium tickets, pre-show Q&A passes, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities. Kelso Rotary Lights in the Park Drive Through Christmas Light DisplayDecember 16-23, 5-9 p.m., but open until 10 p.m. December 17-18, Tam OShanter Park, Tam OShanter Way, Kelso. Approximately 60,000 LED lights will be displayed on a half-mile drive through the park, along with over 25 illuminated displays and over 30 illuminated trees. Light up displays include Santa, penguin elves, reindeer gingerbread boy / girl, snowmen, nursery, angels and more. In addition, a radio station will be dedicated to Christmas music for the event to listen to while driving in the park. Cost: A suggested donation of $ 5 to the Cowlitz PUD Warm Neighbor Fund to benefit local families needing help with their electricity bills and to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a free program that promotes local children’s literacy. Event presented in partnership with the Cowlitz PUD and the Rotary Club of Kelso. People also read … Tree lighting festival: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 3, outside at Kelso City Hall, 203 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso. The theme is A Holly Jolly Holiday. The tree will be illuminated at 6:10 p.m. Santa Claus will arrive shortly after this time. Holiday music will be offered throughout the evening. There are also refreshments, games, prizes, a hay walk, children’s crafts and children’s face painting. Details: Patty, 360-577-3347; or Erica, 360-577-3361. “Uh-Oh, this is Christmas”: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on December 3 and 2:30 p.m. on December 4, Columbia Theater Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. From Roger Fulghum, bestselling author of All I Really Need To Know I Learned In Kindergarten, 15 Holiday Stories designed for an evening of storytelling and song. Adapted by Ernest Zulia and David Caldwell with music and lyrics by Caldwell. Tickets: $ 25 per person, $ 20 for students 17 and under. Tickets available at the box office (11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday), by calling 360-575-8499 or by visiting theatrecolumbia.com. Service charges added to online ticket purchases. LIVE ENTERTAINMENT Antidote Home Faucet: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Wine Wednesday with CloudShine; $ 4 for nine ounces of wine; beer, cider, cocktails, food available. 1335 14th avenue, Longview. 360-232-8283. Scooters bar and grill: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, music. 1107 N. Pacific Ave., Kelso. 425-2223. Search for Scooters Bar and Grill on Facebook. The Columbia Theater Association for the Performing Arts 2021-2022 Classic Film Series takes place one Thursday a month at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. until May 5 at the Theater, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. The cost is $ 8 per person. Tickets are available on the cinema website at columbiatheatre.com/classic-film-series. 23 december: A Christmas story. A 1983 comedy starring Darren McGavin and Peter Billingsley. January 13: Dr Strangelove. A 1964 black comedy starring Peter Sellers and George C. Scott. February 10: A Raisin in the Sun. A 1961 drama starring Sidney Poitier and Ruby Dee. March 24: Cool Hand Luke. A 1967 drama starring Paul Newman, Glenn Beck, and Dennis Hopper. April 14: Inherit from the Wind. A 1960 drama starring Spencer Tracy, Gene Kelly and Dick York. May 5: The Russians are coming. A 1966 comedy starring Alan Arkin, Carl Reiner and Brian Keith. Postcards from Ireland: 8 p.m. May 19, Celtic Woman performance, Cowlitz Ballroom, Ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. An all-female Irish group perform Irish classics, contemporary songs, classic classics and original compositions. They are accompanied by an ensemble that includes Irish dancers, a bagpipe player, and a full orchestra playing an array of traditional Celtic instruments, including the bodhran, tin whistle bouzouki, and Uilleann pipes. Tickets: $ 39 and $ 59, available at CelticWoman.com, ticketmaster.com and ilaniresort.com. Winter song: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. December 18, Columbia Theater Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. A collection of beloved songs and tales that celebrate winter and all it stands for: love, family, loneliness, renewal and warmth. Joint winter gathering with Merideth Kaye Clark, Mount Chris Hubbard and Brandon Woolley. Tickets: $ 40 per person for adults, $ 35 per person for seniors and $ 20 per student aged 17 and under. Tickets available at the box office (11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday), by calling 360-575-8499 or by visiting theatrecolumbia.com. Service charges added to online ticket purchases. ROOMS Mondo Holiday Madness: An old-fashioned variety show with a modern twist, from Nov. 26 to Dec. 12, Stageworks Northwest Theater, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview. Hosted by Shecky DuBois. Featuring musical acts, comedic acts, Santa Claus and lots of fun. $ 18 general, $ 14 students / seniors, $ 8 children 3-12. Groups of 10 or more $ 10 each. stageworksnorthwest.com, 360-636-4488. EXHIBITIONS Appelo Archives Center: Historical exhibits from the Naselle-Grays River area. Hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday or by appointment. 1056 Route nationale 4, Naselle. 360-484-7103; Appeloarchives.org Broadway Gallery: November guest artists are Debra Chase, New Paintings; and Laurie Michaels, sculpture. The artists’ works are exhibited all month with 40 members of the local gallery cooperative. The gallery is appealing to artists for new memberships. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more. Buy on the fourth local Saturday of each month to receive a free gift. Regular hours: 11 am to 4 pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays; 11 am-6pm on Thursdays. 1418, avenue du Commerce, Longview. 577-0544. http://the-broadway-gallery.com, www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery. Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Hours: 10 am-4pm Tuesday to Saturday. Donations accepted. 405 Allen Street, Kelso. 577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum. Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: Hours: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. In the college’s Rose Center for the Arts art gallery, 1600 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510; www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery. Oregon Rainier Historical Museum: Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays (except holidays), third floor of Town Hall, 106, rue W. B, Rainier. Old photos or objects that people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Old photos can be scanned and originals returned to owners. 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039, [email protected] River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall / Central School: Hours: 2 pm-4pm Saturdays and Sundays. Mandatory masks and social distancing rules will be respected. 1394 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway). 360-795-3007, leave a message; or [email protected] The deadline for Spotlight is 5:00 p.m. on the Monday of the publication week. Email the information to [email protected] No information will be taken over the phone. 