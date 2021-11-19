Entertainment
How MSP Emma Harper traded Hollywood for Holyrood
Her professional life began with the unglamorous job of milking cows on her father’s dairy farm.
If you had told MSP Emma Harper at the time that the hangar would end up hanging out with movie stars like Jack Nicholson, she probably would have laughed.
But that’s exactly what happened when the ambitious Scottish lassie quit her job as a nurse in the former royal infirmary in Dumfries and Galloway and landed a job at a Hollywood hospital for the stars.
It’s called Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, a large teaching hospital near Hollywood, Emma said.
For 14 years, I was able to work in this incredible hospital. I was part of the transplant team delivering kidney and pancreas transplants.
It was a transplant trauma, so often gunshots and stab wounds.
After moving to Los Angeles in 1990 for a nursing opportunity with her sister and two friends, Emma rose through the medical ranks and became the Clinical Manager for Laparoscopic Surgery.
This keyhole operation involved Emma working side-by-side with surgeons in the operating room to remove the gallbladder or perform bowel, stomach and kidney surgeries.
She said: I have also been able to work with the cardiac team and amazing people all using minimally invasive techniques, telescopes, and making tiny incisions that help people get out of the hospital faster and where the management of the pain is so much easier.
I was able to take care of quite famous people in the hospital. I got off the elevator one day and bumped into Warren Beatty and Jack Nicholson.
You could see everybody’s heads spinning and thinking, oh my God, there’s Jack Nicholson and Warren Beatty.
Annette Benning (Warrens’ wife) was having a baby at the time, and Warren and Jack were good friends.
The baby that Michael Jackson had was also born in this hospital.
It was an amazing and very exciting time because we used to have famous actors to see how the surgery was done because they were playing the role of a surgeon in their next movie.
These days it’s not Hollywood anymore but Holyrood as Emma serves as SNP MSP for South Scotland.
Returning home with her American husband, Robertson, and again working at the Dumfries Royal Infirmary as a recovery room and theater nurse, Emma later became involved in politics.
In 2015, Emma narrowly lost to David Mundell by 798 votes in the race to become MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale.
She was then elected to the Scottish Parliament’s list the following year almost three decades after graduating as a nurse and continuing her American adventure.
I loved every minute of it, Emma said. In California, I learned to ski, to sail, to rollerblade.
The weather was great for the average person but not for redheads like me!
With an office based in the Loreburne Shopping Center in Dumfries, a key project Emma is currently involved in is the bid for the city to be granted city status.
She is also engaged in another ambitious project that involves working closely with communities to clean up abandoned and horrific buildings across the region and make better use of their space.
