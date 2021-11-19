Memphis police release photos of 2 suspectsExBulletin







Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department released surveillance photos of two suspects wanted in the shooting death of rapper Young Dolph while shopping for cookies at a well-known Memphis bakery on Wednesday. The two masked suspects are seen stepping out of a white two-door Mercedes Benz, armed with guns and wearing sweatshirts, as they approach the rapper, whose real name is Adolph Thornton, Jr. , while inside Makeda’s homemade butter cookies, police said in a statement on Facebook. Investigators say the two suspects shot him several times, before fleeing. Young Dolph was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, no arrests have been made in the death of the 36-year-old, and police say the investigation is ongoing. “This shooting is yet another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and across the country,” Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said at a press conference on Wednesday. “Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and to all affected by this horrific act of violence.” The rapper, from Memphis, released a successful, independently produced debut album, King of Memphis, in 2016.

Jason Mendez / Getty Images Young Dolph released three albums which reached the top 10 in the Billboard 200, including his last solo work, rich slave, which was released in 2020. rich slave became his most important project, peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. The rapper has been the victim of several shootings in recent years In February 2017, more than 100 shots were fired at Young Dolph’s bulletproof SUV in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was not injured and he later released a song about the incident called “100 Shots”. Later that same year in September, he was involved in another shooting outside a hotel in Los Angeles. LAPD officials told Los Angeles TV station KTLA that the shooting occurred after an argument with three men, “which escalated into a physical fight”. During the fight, Young Dolph was knocked to the ground as one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and began shooting him, LAPD said. The rapper managed to escape the scene by running to a nearby store. He was then taken to hospital and underwent surgery, which allowed him to make a full recovery. The investigation into the September 2017 shooting is still ongoing.

