Redbox Entertainment Acquires US Rights to Attacker in MSR Media Thriller Film | Business

Redbox Entertainment, the original content division of Redbox (NASDAQ: RDBX), today announced that it has acquired the rights to distribute the thriller in the United States. Aggressor. With Poppy Delevingne ( Kingsman: the golden circle ) like Zoe, Chad Michael Collins ( Faded away ) like Jason, Casper Van Dien ( All American ) like Michael, and Jeff Fahey ( Lost ) like Henri, Aggressor is written and directed by Tom Paton ( 400 balls ). The film will premiere in 2022 and is expected to have limited theatrical release and be available day and date on demand.

Aggressor follows British couple, Zoe and Jason, whose marriage is on the rocks as they sail to the Caribbean in hopes of saving their marriage. After a seemingly harmless bar brawl between the husband and a mysterious vagrant, the situation escalates into a dangerous game of cat and mouse. The couple must fight together to save themselves from the assailant.

Aggressor is produced by MSR Media Philippe Martinez and Highfield Grange Studios Alan Latham, with Lee Beasley and Karinne Behr of MSR Media, Alastair Burlingham of Sherborne Media and Charlie Dombek as executive producers. Production funding was provided by Sherborne Media.

The film was shot in the islands of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis as part of a large-scale six-film production agreement between MSR Media and local authorities in the Caribbean islands.

We were excited to launch this edge-of-your-seat thriller to our audiences soon, said Galen Smith, CEO of Redbox. Tom Paton and a talented cast combined an extraordinarily suspenseful storytelling with an oddly dark motif set in a beautiful setting.

The deal was negotiated by Marc Danon of Redbox Entertainment with Karinne Behr CEO of MSR Media International who handled the film’s global distribution rights.

About Redbox

Redbox (NASDAQ: RDBX) is a leading entertainment company that gives consumers access to a wide variety of content in digital and physical media. The company operates a rapidly growing digital streaming service that provides both ad-supported (AVOD) and paid movies from Hollywood studios and hundreds of content partners, as well as over 120 streaming TV channels. free ad-supported (FAST). The Redbox app is available on major entertainment platforms including Roku devices, smart TVs, gaming platforms, the web, and iOS and Android devices. Redbox also operates its popular kiosks across the United States in thousands of retail outlets, providing consumers with affordable access to the latest in entertainment. The company produces, acquires and distributes films through its Redbox Entertainment label, providing rights to talent-led films that are distributed through Redbox’s digital and physical services as well as through third-party digital services. Based just outside of Chicago, Redbox has offices in Los Angeles and Seattle. For more information visit www.redbox.com.

About MSR Media

MSR Media is a film and television production company based in York, England and Saint Kitts and Nevis and run by producer Philippe Martinez and managing director Lee Beasley. The company is uniquely positioned to create content tailored to today’s exciting market: commercially viable film and television projects with very high production values ​​and bankable major players, but economically sound budgets.

MSR Media has strategic international distribution partnerships through its international sales arm MSR Media International headed by CEO Karinne Behr. The dynamic, boutique-style international sales company focuses on commercial feature films and television series for audiences around the world.

Based in the US with offices in the UK, MSR Media International’s commercial directors have years of experience in the film industry, uniquely bringing together finance, production and marketing skills to l ‘business. MSR Media International fully understands the international sales market and assists and advises content producers on script development, production, financing and, most importantly, effective marketing campaigns for their longtime buyers’ projects.

Forward-looking statements

