Did Katrina Kaif join Shahid Kapoor in Abu Dhabi for a Bollywood thriller?







Katrina Kaif with Shahid Kapoor and Ali Abbas Zafar

Image Credit: Instagram.com/katrinakaif and Twitter.com/aliabbaszafar

According to several media reports, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor was in Abu Dhabi last week filming for Ali Abbas Zafar’s new crime thriller. However, in the midst of this secret filming, there are currently stories circulating that Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has also joined the project and will be doing a brief period of filming for her close friend Zafar in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Everything is very secret with Ali and his team at the moment. While Shahid started filming for the crime drama last week, this week Katrina’s body double was seen rehearsing with a South African crew at the Emirates Palace hotel, a source said, according to the Pinkvilla entertainment portal. On November 12, Zafar posted a photo of himself with Kapoor on what looked like Abu Dhabi Corniche, with the director: The source added: Katrina Kaifs duplicates and the movie unit rehearses an action scene where a shootout takes place between gangsters, drug dealers and cops. Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif in Bharat directed by Ali Abbas Zafar

Image Credit: Yash Raj Films

According to the source, Kaif only has one appearance in the film as Kapoors’ wife, but it requires a lot of action, which is why her body double is rehearsing in Abu Dhabi. Zafar has worked with Kaif on several of his film projects, including Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. The duo also planned to collaborate on a superhero film together again this year, but that is currently on hold amid rumors that Kaifs would hinder marriage to Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal in December. Katrina Kaif at HSBC Global Indian Pulse at Expo 2020 Dubai

Image Credit: Clint Egbert / Gulf News

Kaif was in Dubai on Wednesday to participate in the HSBC Global Indian Pulse survey at Expo 2020 Dubai, which documented the investment patterns of affluent Indians based in the United Arab Emirates. In an exclusive conversation with Gulf News at the time, Kaif also spoke about his own money mantra, saying: Trust your professionals who are reliable and experienced in their field. I have a team of experts around me and we all need experts in life today. Even to file your tax return, it has to be done meticulously by an expert. For Kapoor, films in mind, this is his first collaboration with Zafar. The film is said to be an adaptation of the 2011 French film, Nuit Blanche. The actor will play a cop on the hunt for local drug lords. Nuit Blanche has already been remade in Tamil and Telugu as Thoongaa Vanam and Cheekati Rajyam, respectively. Shahid Kapoor in Jersey

Image Credit: GN Archives

On the job front, Shahid was last seen in Kabir Singh with Kiara Advani in the lead. He is currently awaiting the release of his next film, Jersey, which is an official remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The actor will play the role of a middle aged cricketer in the film. It will also star Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. Apart from that, Kapoor will also be making his digital debut with the Raj-DKs series. It also stars Raashi Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi.

