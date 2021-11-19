Entertainment
Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict: Hollywood Reacts – Deadline
Refresh for updates … The Hollywood and media industries were quick to react to the not guilty verdicts in the Kyle Rittenhouse case today, with many expressing both outrage and a lack of surprise.
“Watch this kid not only become a hero for segments of the right, but watch him embolden, appear on Rogan, swell, fight in bars, murder again,” tweeted Billion co-creator Brian Koppelman.
Shameless Actor Emmy Rossum tweeted: “It’s a devastating blow”, while LeVar Burton said: “Tell me again there aren’t two kinds [of] justice in America.
Deadline will update this post with additional reactions …
Kyle Rittenhouse being acquitted of all charges after such heinous crimes is the epitome of white privilege and exactly what’s wrong with this abandoned country.
– rachel zegler (she / she) (@rachelzegler) November 19, 2021
Terrifying day in America. #RittenhouseVerdict
– Kristen Schaal (@kristenscaleed) November 19, 2021
Justice denied is a blow to our national psyche. The trial was not just a killer, but a system that continues to kill.
Today this system has once again defeated true justice. But notice these words: we will never stop fighting for what is right and just.
– George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 19, 2021
I want to be a Supreme Court judge
I want to murder 2 people and not go to jail any better
1) cut onions
2) be white
(MUSIC INDICATOR: Cherry Pie)
– Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 19, 2021
It has now been said that vigilantes can just go and kill people protesting issues like racial equality whenever they want and get away with it. Think about it a bit.
– Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 19, 2021
John Huber and Karen Bloom, parents of the murderer #KyleRittenhouseVictim Anthony Huber: The verdict sends the unacceptable message that armed civilians can show up in any city, incite violence, then use the danger they created to justify shooting people in the streets. pic.twitter.com/zhfMCIsXIk
– Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 19, 2021
In other news you could see it coming from a mile away https://t.co/tR8M2cvdVS
– Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) November 19, 2021
Big day for the killers.
– Derek DelGaudio (@derek_del) November 19, 2021
Disgusted.
– Ryan Jamaal Swain (@RyanJamaal) November 19, 2021
JUST IN: Judge Schroeder sentences Kyle Rittenhouse to come and give him a big hug
– The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 19, 2021
Tell me again that there are not two kinds of justice in America!
– LeVar Burton (@levarburton) November 19, 2021
Remember, today and every day, that you choose who you engage with. No one is entitled to an answer from you. Allow the Block and Mute buttons to work on your behalf.
– April (@ReignOfApril) November 19, 2021
I mean racists are going to be racists. No need to be shocked by it, haha.
– GODDESS SCAM (@DivaLaci) November 19, 2021
I’m not surprised. I am still disgusted.
– LaToya Morgan (@MorganicInk) November 19, 2021
this should be the only image people use to talk about kyle rittenhouse. make the symbol of white power after murdering people at a protest for black lives. pic.twitter.com/BEmleAdjUo
– Vincent Martella (@ VinMan17) November 19, 2021
No one is surprised, but that doesn’t mean outrage isn’t appropriate.
– Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 19, 2021
Not guilty. Welcome to the fucking Wild West.
The violence to come will be unprecedented. #godsaveusall
– matthew lillard is going to block. 0-Fs-given (@MatthewLillard) November 19, 2021
In the Rittenhouse case, the 13th juror was the judge.
– Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 19, 2021
It is a devastating blow.
– Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) November 19, 2021
I’m finished. This country deserves all the shit it gets.
– Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) November 19, 2021
watch this kid not only become a hero for segments of the right, but watch him embolden, appear on Rogan, swell, fight in bars, murder again.
– Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) November 19, 2021
