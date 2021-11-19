Review: Cowboy Bebop, Minus the Art





Cowboy Bebop, an animated series that lasted one season in Japan 22 years ago, inspires special devotion. A 1: 1 mix of sci-fi western and film noir, infused with American jazz and blues and framed by retro James Bond-meets-Blue Note credits, it was guaranteed to spawn a respectful custom-designed cult. for the most refined class of what would soon be called fanboys. (Fanboy is used here without derogatory intent. As far as the original Cowboy Bebop goes, I absolutely am.) This means that it is also guaranteed that Netflix’s new Cowboy Bebop, an American-made live-action version starring John Cho as space bounty hunter Spike Spiegel, will be the subject of close scrutiny. Inquisitors will find deviations from true faith. The markers will catalog the gaps. However, that kind of comparison and contrast is irrelevant to the old Cowboy Bebop and unfair to the new one. The allure of the anime, a laconic and melancholy jewelry box of mood, style and gesture, built on a solid foundation of shoot-em-up action and deadpan humor, is the product of the kind of control that an artist like his director, Shinichiro Watanabe, can exercise in animation. Replicating this kind of effect in live action requires a singular filmmaker, a huge budget, or both.

So what is a fair and on its own terms assessment of the new Bebop? It’s OK. It is not an embarrassment. As an episodic, fun-loving sci-fi action series with visual effects at the cheese-level fit of Doctor Who go, it’s even slightly above par, although it’s not a strong argument for spending 10 episodes. Chos Spiegel and his bounty hunter partner, Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), pilot a ship called the Bebop around the galaxy soon after the fall of planet Earth. They both fell themselves Black a disgraced cop, Spiegel a former assassin for a brutal crime ring known as Syndicate. During their travels, they are joined by a tough lady by the name of Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda), whose memory of her real identity has been erased. Spiegel heads to an account with Vicious (Alex Hassell), his former Syndicate pal and rival for femme fatale shows affections, Julia (Elena Satine). Getting to this showdown in the first season in several hundred minutes shorter than the anime season, not even counting the 2001 animated feature Cowboy Bebop, means leaving things out, like the computer hacker at Radical Ed red hair, and cut down on time for others, like the lovable and talented corgi Ein. Changes like these can bother fans of the original. What should bother everyone is that the squeeze shifts the balance of the story from episodic adventures on scattered planets towards the mechanics of a well-worn black revenge fantasy. What was back through much of the anime is now in the foreground, and the result is that the show deepens towards the end of the season, with three final episodes of tragic and romantic postures punctuated by gun shots. and insane martial arts (and indifferently filmed). .

Before that, things are brighter. Cho and Shakir have a good relationship and their sensitive-macho jokes are entertaining. Pineda brings in some verve and energy as the crass Faye, and the three performer scenes together have an easy comedic nod. Cho, with his ability to nuance any type of dialogue with tones of melancholy and regret, is well placed in the central role.

And before the show sets in for its grim ending, the Trio Adventures provide some visual variety and opportunities for attractive guest stars, like Adrienne Barbeau as an intriguing eco-warrior and Christine Dunford as crook of Fayes’ past. Cowboy Bebop was developed by Andr Nemec, a creator of shows for broadcast networks like Zoo and October Road and a script writer for Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. Under her leadership, the show has a routine professionalism that serves it well in its lightest moments but doesn’t take the drudgery off its final episodes. The new series brought back the composer of the anime’s distinctive score, Yoko Kanno, and created analogs of the original credits. He kept the vanity of calling the sessions episodes and imitated other aspects of typography and graphics. All of this calls for a comparison that the show itself can’t and shouldn’t have to. But in its resolute banality, the main value of this new Bebop would be to bring you back to looking at the old one.

